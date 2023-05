Detailed U.S. talks to raise federal debt ceiling kick off

Recently, the US federal government debt issue has received widespread attention. U.S. President Biden held talks with leaders of both parties in Congress on the debt ceiling issue on the 9th, but failed to break the deadlock. According to Reuters, on the 10th local time, detailed negotiations on raising the federal government’s debt ceiling kicked off.

