Details of the indictment against the father of the boy from Ribnikar | Info

The boy’s father was charged with a crime against public safety. In the period of one year before the massacre at school, he trained his son to handle air and firearms and related ammunition and enabled his son to shoot at targets in the form of concentric circles and silhouettes of people, to fill the frame and how to stand and breathe while using the weapon. .

A photo appeared showing a boy posing in a shooting range with a “diana” brand air rifle, model “460 magnum” caliber 4.5 millimeters, with an optical sight mounted. At the same time, this picture could be the crown evidence against the owner of the shooting range where the boy was trained, who, according to the indictment, gave a false statement, but also against other employees of that facility.

The father of the killer boy also stored his weapons in an illegal way – he kept six-frame pistols and ammunition in two plastic carrying cases instead of in a metal safe with a key. The case containing the weapon and the frame had a padlock with a code, and the other was without a padlock and contained ammunition. He allowed the child to reach the two guns that he had previously trained him to shoot at the shooting club. That training lasted a year, so it should not be surprising that the thirteen-year-old boy was such a good shooter. It is suspected that he took him to the Shooting Club “Partizan Practical Shooting” on three occasions, and to an open area in the Ethno Village of Hospitality in Mionica, despite the fact that such activity and training are clearly not suitable for his age.

He first trained his son a year before May 3, 2023, in the aforementioned Shooting Club, to handle air weapons, to shoot targets in the form of concentric circles, how to stand and breathe, after which he approved the training for shooting with firearms – pistol brand “Glock”. Two to three months later, in the same shooting club, he trained his son to handle, load the frame and shoot silhouettes of people with a “Česká zbrojevka” pistol, and on November 12, 2022, he took him to the ethnic village of Gostobljube, where the boy shot from an air gun in concentric circles. Then, on April 11 of this year, he again took the child to the same shooting club where he shot at targets with firearms, namely “Česká zbrojevka” and “Ruger” brand pistols, for which he has the approval of the competent authority for acquisition and possession.



On April 24, his son found the mentioned firearm in the suitcases that were in a black backpack. The prosecution requested that the boy’s father’s detention be extended, and it was extended for another 30 days, as well as that he be sentenced to a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. DNA traces of the boy’s mother were found on one of the shell casings. At some point, she held the bullet that was later fired at the school. The boy’s mother was immediately charged with unauthorized possession of ammunition. Her indisputable DNA trace was found on the “Czech Zbrojevka” bullet, and the shell casing it was on was found near the door in the history room at the school where the boy is. entered to shoot his classmates.

The prosecution requested that the boy’s mother be sentenced to two years and six months in prison. She was also given a ban on approaching, meeting and communicating with her son and was warned that a more severe measure could be imposed on her if she violates the ban.

Accused shooting range workers

The president of the shooting club, Ratko I., was directly accused on suspicion of having given a false statement before the prosecution, when he was questioned as a witness in the investigation against the boy’s father, by claiming that he did not see the boy shoot, that he only saw him once surveillance video of him running to his father who was shooting, and that he then personally ordered the instructor to take the child outside.

He also claimed that he never met the child or was with him on the firing line, and such a statement is contrary to the evidence that was collected, it was stated.

Nemanja M. was also directly accused on suspicion of having given a false statement before the prosecution in the investigation, because he claimed that he did not know whether the father on his own responsibility let his son shoot the firearm, because he did not see it, because he did , he would certainly have sanctioned him, and that he did not know that the boy’s father was coming to the shooting range with someone to shoot, and which statement is contrary to the collected evidence.

The prosecution asked for three years in prison for both.

He was soothed by screams. It is suspected that the boy came into possession of the gun on May 1. He filled the six frames of the “Česká zbrojevka” and “Ruger” pistols with a total of 92 bullets and hid them, and his parents did not notice that there were no weapons and ammunition. So on the fateful May 3rd, KK put the weapon and ammunition into a backpack and took it with him to school.

Entering the ground floor of the school, the boy first fired 16 projectiles that hit the school’s security guard, then two female students who were sitting at the duty desk, as well as another female student who was in front of the piano. Then he continued down the corridor to the history office, where the history teacher T. S, the history student D. P, as well as 23 injured underage students of class VII/2, into whom he fired a total of 45 projectiles in a time interval of 55 seconds, and of that amount of bullets, only 11 missed.

There, he took the lives of five children and injured six children, as well as a history teacher. One of the wounded children later died in hospital.

He, as stated, “was brandishing a weapon, but the classroom is small, and the number of victims is high.

The boy stated that he does not remember who he killed, nor the blood, nor the faces of the victims. When asked how he felt shooting his classmates, he replied that he was uncomfortable shooting for the first time that day without the volume-reducing headphones. He said he was “calmed by their cries and screams”.

On the day of the murder, the police found a replica gun, an airsoft gun without a frame, non-functional, as well as a blueprint for a bomb, on the killer’s boy’s desk. The boy searched the Internet on how to buy a bomb, but gave up when he realized that it was difficult to do. He also made a blueprint of an explosive device on paper. All students of class 7/2 received the status of injured, whether they were wounded or not, because they survived the trauma of watching their schoolmate shoot their friends. In order to protect their rights, the prosecution proposed to the court to exclude the public during the trial.

The boy killer, who was not criminally liable at the time of the mass murder, will participate as a witness in the further court proceedings.

The indictment that was brought against the father of the boy who committed a mass murder in “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school on May 3, also includes criminal acts for which the boy’s mother is suspected, as well as the president of the shooting club and the instructor at the shooting range.

The indictment was written on 267 pages, while only the introductory part, which describes the criminal acts that were committed, has 14 pages.

