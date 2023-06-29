Home » Idles and LCD Soundsystem together on stage in Chicago
Idles and LCD Soundsystem together on stage in Chicago

It was the last few minutes of the Bristol post-punk band’s show, but those in attendance will remember that finale in which several members of LCD Soundsystem –including James Murphy himself and Nancy Whang– joined those of Joe Talbot to give more packaging to “Rottweiler”, a song that grew in intensity with this collaboration.

About the collaboration, which was held this past weekend during the tour Re:SET of LCD Soundsystem Chicago, Joe Talbot said it was something “we’ll be forever honored and very grateful for,” adding, “I’m also honored to be able to sing an anti-fascist song to people with open hearts and minds. Thank you for receive us in your beautiful country”.

Idles have been opening for the Americans for several dates, as part of the Re:SET tour, only to return to the UK for their big performance tomorrow Friday at the Re:SET tour. Finsbury Park de Londres.

