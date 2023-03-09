Original title: Developments in the situation in Russia and Ukraine: The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was attacked and lost external power supply. The UN Secretary-General revisited Ukraine

China News Agency, Beijing, March 9th. Comprehensive news: According to the report of the Ukrainian News Agency, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant lost its external power supply after being attacked on the 9th. UN Secretary-General Guterres visited Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on the 8th local time.

Zaporozhye NPP loses external power supply after attack

The Ukrainian News Agency quoted a statement from the Ukrainian State Nuclear Power Corporation saying that due to the missile attack in the early hours of the 9th, the last power connection between the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the Ukrainian power system was disconnected. The nuclear power plant has entered blackout mode. Eighteen diesel generators were turned on to meet the plant’s own electricity needs.

As many places were attacked, air defense sirens were sounded across Ukraine in the early morning of the 9th. The missile attack that day caused two explosions in the city of Kiev. Kiev Mayor Klitschko said on social media that two people were killed in the latest explosion. Kharkiv was also hit by missiles that day.

According to the local military management department on the 9th, a missile hit the relevant energy infrastructure and some residential buildings in Odessa, but fortunately there were no casualties. Odessa Governor Marchenko said, “It is expected that there will be a second wave of missile attacks. Residents are asked to stay in shelters.”

Russian Satellite News Agency quoted Ukrainian Energy Minister Khalushchenko on the 9th as saying that energy infrastructure in seven Ukrainian states was hit. The British Sky News quoted the Ukrainian Air Force as saying that the Russian army launched a total of 81 missiles to Ukraine that day.

UN Secretary-General visits Ukraine again

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres visited the Ukrainian capital Kiev on the 8th local time. At a press conference held after a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, he emphasized the importance of continuing to extend the Black Sea Food Initiative this month.

Guterres emphasized that the exports of Ukraine and Russia’s grain and fertilizer products are crucial to global food security and food prices. Create conditions for maximum utilization of the export infrastructure of the Black Sea.

According to the information released by the spokespersons of the United Nations Secretary-General Dujarric and Haque, this is the third visit to Ukraine by Guterres within a year.

NATO Secretary-General comments on Bakhmut situation

According to a CNN report, NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg said on the 8th that the possibility that the Russian army will soon take over the city of Bakhmut (called Artemovsk in Russia) cannot be ruled out. The Ukrainian military said on the evening of the 8th that the Russian army continued to advance in the Bakhmut area, “They will not suspend their attack on Bakhmut.”

According to the TASS news agency, Stoltenberg stressed the need to provide Ukraine with emergency aid, including ammunition.

Polish president says ready to hand over MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Ukraine News Agency reported on the 9th that Polish President Duda said in an interview with the media that he was ready to hand over MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. (over)

