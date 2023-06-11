Home » died unabomber | Info | World
Serial killer Theodore Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, died in prison.

Source: Profimedia

Ted Kaczynski, serial killer and the convicted terrorist known as the Unabomber, was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday morning, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation said close, reports ABC News. He was 81 years old. Kaczynski was previously in a maximum security facility in Colorado, but was transferred to a medical facility in North Carolina in December 2021 due to ill health.

Theodore John Kaczynski was born on May 22, 1942 in Chicago, where, as a child prodigy, he stood out from an early age, and is remembered by the nickname “Unabomber”.

From 1978 to 1995, Kaczynski sent 16 bombs targeting universities and airlines, and killed three and injured 23 people. Kaczynski sent a letter to The New York Times on April 24, 1995 and promised “to give up terrorism” if the Times or The Washington Post published his manifesto, Industrial Society and Its Future (also known as the ‘Unabomber Manifesto’), in which he claimed that his bombings were indeed extreme, but also necessary to draw attention to the collapse of human freedoms due to the need for modern technologies that require a large organization.

