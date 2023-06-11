The Kiev counter-offensive, in Bakhmut the Ukrainian troops conquer 1.4 km in 24 hours – World

Ukrainian forces have penetrated the first line of Russian defenses in some areas of the front, reports London, while Kiev reports that its troops have advanced up to 1.4 km to

Bakhmut in 24 hours. Zelensky confirms “counteroffensive actions”. Moscow raid on Odessathe coast of which has turned into a graveyard of mines and dead animals after the flood caused

from the dam explosion. According to pro-Russians, more than 6,000 people, including 235 children, have been evacuated from the flooded areas of the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reported ‘counter-offensive actions’ by the army at the front, refusing however to say whether it is the big attack that the general staff in Kiev has been preparing for months. “Counteroffensive and defense actions are underway in Ukraine, but I won’t talk about them in detail,” Zelensky said at a press conference.

“It’s ‘interesting’ what Putin said about our counter-offensive. It is important for Russia to feel that it does not have much time, In my opinion. Counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine. At what stage, I will not go into detail,” said the Ukrainian president at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is visiting Kiev today. Rbc-Ukraine reports.

Ukraine, Zelensky: ‘Counter-offensive actions underway at the front’

Ukrainian troops advanced up to 1.4 km in different areas of the Bakhmut direction in the last 24 hours: this was announced by Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as reported by the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Anton Gerashenko. According to Cherevaty, 138 Russian soldiers were killed and 236 were injured. In addition, the Ukrainians also destroyed a Sau Gvozdyka self-propelled howitzer, three armored vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, a C-60 anti-aircraft gun, a Zala drone, eight ammunition dumps and seven Russian vehicles used to deliver ammunition and weapons.

GB, the Ukrainians break through the first line of Russian defenses Ukrainian forces have penetrated the front line of Russian defenses in some areas of the front, while the Russian performance so far has been mixed, writes the British Ministry of Defense in its daily intelligence update on the progress of the conflict. “In the past 48 hours, major Ukrainian operations have taken place in several sectors of eastern and southern Ukraine. In some areas, Ukrainian forces have probably made good progress and penetrated the first line of defenses,” reads the report posted on Twitter. In others, Ukrainian progress has been slower.”

ANSA Agency Canada allocates another 500 million Canadian dollars (about 400 million US dollars) for a new package of military aid to Ukraine: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced it, who is visiting Kiev, as reported by the media ukr… (ANSA)

‘Pro-Russian governor of Kherson injured in attack’ The head of the pro-Russian administration of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo is said to have been seriously injured in the bombing of the hotel where he is staying together with Russians and pro-Russian collaborators. This was reported by the local edition Most quoted by Rbc-Ukraine. Residents of the village of Shchaslyvtseve in the Genichesk district reported that facilities occupied by the Russians and their collaborators were shelled. The Russian administration in Kherson has not yet confirmed or denied.

Filorussi, 6,000 people evacuated from the Kherson region More than 6,000 people, including 235 children, have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Kherson region after the recent collapse of the Kakhovka dam, the pro-Russian interim governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said on Telegram today. He brings it back to the Tass. “As of today, June 10, more than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas of Novaya Kakhovka, Aleshky and Golaya Pristan, including 235 children and 81 people with reduced mobility,” Saldo wrote, adding that 32 people were hospitalized in hospital. Overall, 795 people are involved in relief operations.

Kiev, ‘4 dead and 27 missing after Kakhovka dam burst’. Minister, ‘about 2,620 people evacuated, including 160 children’ Four people have died and another 27 are believed to be missing following the floods caused by the rupture of the Nova Kakhovka dam, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko announced on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform. To date, he added, some 2,620 people have been evacuated, including 160 children. In addition, according to Klymenko, 11 people were injured by Russian shelling while evacuations of the flooded areas were underway. “We are trying to continue the evacuation operations, but the enemy is shooting mercilessly. We are not losing strength and confidence: we are doing everything to save people,” he added. The minister specified that at the moment 47 settlements in the Kherson region are flooded, of which 33 (for a total of 3,815 houses) in areas under Ukrainian control and 14 in Russian-occupied territory. In the Mykolaiv region, where 936 people were evacuated, including 167 children, 31 towns and villages are flooded. In the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 89,000 families in 26 cities and villages are without drinking water.

ANSA Agency The UN launches the humanitarian alert, there is also a lack of drinking water. Days after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river in south-eastern Ukraine, appeals and warnings are being launched from many quarters so that attention does not diminish (ANSA)

Kiev, structures occupied by the Russian military in Kherson hit Ukrainian forces attacked the facility where Russian troops are quartered on the Arabat Strip in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region this morning, regional councilor Sergi Khlan said in a Facebook post, quoted by Ukrinform. “Kherson region. Around 5-6 in the morning, several shots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the buildings of the ‘government quarter’ of the occupiers on Arabat Spike went up in smoke,” he wrote. Khlan added that walls collapsed at one base just as the Russians were eating. Yesterday evening in the village of Strilkove, on the Arabat Strip, “the Russian military suffered another attack, the building occupied by the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian Federation was hit”. According to Ukrainska Pravda, the pro-Russian governor of Kherson Vladimir Saldo was to spend the night in one of the buildings shelled by Ukrainian forces. According to the Russian administration Saldo is alive.

DIPLOMACY

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he wanted to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly: “I intend to do it again soon,” he said today speaking on Saturday at the 38th Congress of the Evangelical Church in Nuremberg, as reported by Bild.

A prerequisite for a ‘fair peace’ is for Russia to withdraw its troops, Scholz said. “This is what needs to be understood.” Some from the audience asked to negotiate and the chancellor replied: “Negotiating is fine. The question is, who is negotiating with whom and about what.” Scholz and Putin had a talk last year after the war started.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agenda so far does not include telephone talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Tass.