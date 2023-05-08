Dino Merlin son of Hamza | Fun

Dino Marilyn has two children – a son Hamza and a daughter Naida, and many say that the resemblance between him and his successor is incredible.

Singer Dino Merlin, in addition to numerous hits and a successful career, tried to keep his private life away from the public eye.

It is known that she has two children, daughter Naida and son Hamza, both of whom are rarely seen in public. They are not engaged in public work, and they never liked to be in the media with their father.

The singer’s son, Hamza Dervišhalidović, is 29 years old, and it is known that he was educated in Berlin, and studied Management and Political Science in Istanbul. Although it is impossible to see him in front of the cameras, Hamza is among the team of people who participate in all the projects that concern his father, and the two have excellent relations.



Many say that Hamza looks remarkably like his father, and Dino often points out how proud he is of his children. Recently, Merlin’s heir Hamza and daughter-in-law Dzeneta Tabaković Dervišhalidović had a son, whom they named Nezir. The boy was named after his great-grandfather Nezir, the father of Merlin’s wife.

Dino Merlin’s son and his wife got married two years ago, and their love has been going on since high school days.

