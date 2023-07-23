Title: G20 Energy Meeting Fails to Reach Consensus on Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

Date: 23.07.2023

The recently concluded G20 energy ministerial meeting in Goa, India has failed to reach a substantive consensus on a roadmap for exiting climate-harmful fossil fuels. This lack of agreement comes at a time when record-breaking global heat is causing extreme weather events worldwide. Developed and emerging nations within the G20 are still embroiled in debates about who should bear the financial burden of transitioning to clean energy sources.

According to the Deutsche Welle Chinese website, coal, a particularly climate-damaging energy source, was not even mentioned once in the document issued at the end of the meeting. Some emerging countries, such as India and China, still heavily rely on coal as a source of energy. This stands in contrast to the G7’s commitment, made during their summit in Hiroshima earlier this year, to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels without emission reduction technologies.

The failure of the G20 to make progress on this issue poses a significant obstacle to achieving the goals set forth in the UN climate conference. These goals aim to triple global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030. The increasing occurrence of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and floods, underscores the urgent need to combat global warming.

Meanwhile, China is grappling with extreme weather conditions and their impact on various sectors. Northern China has been hit by an intense heatwave, with some areas experiencing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Additionally, droughts have affected crop yields, hydropower generation, and even forced authorities to turn to coal mines and thermal power stations. Floods have also hampered rice production and caused casualties in certain regions.

The G20 energy ministers’ meeting in Goa was overshadowed by disagreements among member countries. India, the current G20 presidency holder, highlighted that different countries have varying requirements for transitioning away from fossil fuels. Countries also disagreed on emission-reduction technologies utilizing energy sources like oil and natural gas.

German Federal Minister of Economy and Energy, Habeck, who participated in the meeting, accused Russia of playing a destructive role in the negotiations. He criticized Russia’s deputy energy minister for distorting reality and blamed Russia and Saudi Arabia for blocking a deal to triple clean energy. Climate experts and think tanks expressed disappointment with the lack of progress made at the meeting.

In the lead-up to the summit, countries such as Germany, France, and small island nations severely impacted by climate change urged the G20 to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels and toward a climate-neutral economy. They called for global greenhouse gas emissions to peak by 2025 and be reduced by 43% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. However, developing countries highlighted the responsibility of historically industrialized nations in financially supporting poorer countries’ transition to climate-friendly economies.

India emphasized the need for industrially developed nations to provide affordable financing and technology transfer to aid poorer countries in their energy transitions. According to their reference report, the global energy transition will require an annual investment of $4 trillion.

As the urgent need for climate action intensifies, the lack of progress at the G20 energy meeting raises concerns about the global commitment to combatting climate change. The inability to reach a consensus on fossil fuel phase-out and financial support for developing nations may hinder efforts to mitigate the dangerous consequences of global warming.

