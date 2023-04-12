O Solitaire ring It is a type of jewelry in which a single diamond acts as the centerpiece. With this, the eye is drawn to the brilliant, while the prongs serve as an elegant base designed to be a true stage for the diamond.

Etymologically, the word ‘diamond’ is derived from the ancient Greek “adamas”, which means eternal or unbeatable. Coincidence or not, solitaire rings are associated with eternal love. In 1477, Archduke Maximilian of Austria ordered the search for the largest and purest diamond to present to his bride Maria of Burgundy. He asked the goldsmith for a plain, simple ring with this single stone set in the middle, thus creating the best-known standard model of the solitaire.

In 1866, the jewelry company Tiffany & Co. launched the Tiffany Setting, a ring model with six prongs that lift the diamond, giving the stone greater prominence. The model became known as “Solitaire”.

The tradition of presenting the bride with a solitaire at the time of the marriage proposal is more common in the United States and Europe. However, for those who deviate from these rules, the solitaire ring is elegant and sophisticated and can be used by anyone looking for refinement.

According to data from Orit, a company specializing in luxury jewelry and watches secondhand in Brazil, in 2022, sales of solitaire rings represented 70% of sales to the female public, with 25% of this total being purchased by generation Y. In addition, according to the survey, the search for sale of rings increases in the months of January, May, July and October.

4C’s do diamante

To understand the criteria for evaluating the value of a diamond, it is necessary to pay attention to its classification, which is based on four characteristics, the so-called 4 C’s of the diamond, a classification standard created by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). It is internationally accepted and was developed based on 4 aspects to assess the value of the stone.

Carat – Carat in Portuguese, refers to the weight of the diamond. The rule of thumb when it comes to diamonds is: the more carats a stone has, the bigger, rarer and more valuable it is.

Color – The color of the stone represents the natural tone. The standard for classifying color is to evaluate each stone alongside a set of other standards, with specific lighting and assign the classification between the letters “D” – colorless – to “Z” – light yellow.

Clarity – It is about the purity of the diamond that it must have an unrivaled brilliance and that is what the purity rating will determine. This degree refers to the presence (or not) of internal inclusions and stains.

Cut – in Portuguese, carving or cutting, is the cut that the gem receives. Cut is not synonymous with the shape of the diamond, it is related to the quality of its cutting. Cutting the gem consists of following two parameters: the proportions, which refer to the angles and heights of the stone, and the finish, which encompasses the degree of symmetry and polishing. The better the cut, the better the return of light and, consequently, the greater its value.

A loner to call your own

