Consob, the double appointment decided by Prime Minister Meloni

Il government keep arguing about by namebut on some armchair the majority found a agreementfor example on the new leaders of the Consob. Il cabineton the proposal of the president Giorgia Melonsapproved the start of the procedure for the appointment of Gabriella Alemannic, sister of the former mayor of Rome Gianni e you Federico Cornelli to members of the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (Consob).

Per Cornelli – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – it is a return in Consob, where under the presidency of Lamberto Cardia took over the responsibility of financial analysis and followed the major operations of finance extraordinary Cornelli arrives from Abi where he held the position of responsible from the institutional relations in Italy and in Europe. Gabriella Alemannicsister of the former mayor of Rome Gianni Alemanno, is a former general manager Revenue agency section Campania. She graduated in Law, in the past she also worked as a lecturer at the Tax Police School of the Guardia di Finanza. She is currently member of the board of directors of Ita Airways.

