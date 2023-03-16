Disney announced today that the long-awaited racing game that will see us whizzing in the shoes of numerous Disney and Pixar characters, Disney Speedstormwill come in version Early Access on April 18, with three Founder’s Packs for a fee that will allow us to immediately unlock various contents and obtain currency for in-game purchases.

After the Early Access period, the duration of which has not yet been revealed, the game will then become free-to-play and will be publicly accessible by all, while those who participated in the early access will be able to continue to enjoy all the advantages provided by the Founder’s Packs.

The announcement is accompanied by a new trailer for the game: check it out below.