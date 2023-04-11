Original Title: Distributing “drug drinks” on the street to lure students into drinking and taking the opportunity to blackmail students’ parents

According to Yonhap News Agency, “Hankyoreh Daily” and other media reports, recently, the case of tricking students into drinking “drug drinks” and taking the opportunity to blackmail their parents has attracted the attention of Korean society. South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue has called for severe punishment of criminals. South Korean police have arrested many suspects and are trying to find out the drug trafficking network behind them.

>> modus operandi

on the grounds of improving concentration

Trick students into drinking “drug drinks”

Recently, in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, a new type of fraud occurred in Daechi-dong, Gangnam District, where there are many cram schools, targeting middle school students who are under high pressure for entrance exams. The suspect first tricked the students into trying the ice-laced drink, claiming it would improve their concentration, and then called their parents to blackmail them.

According to the report, four men and women in their 20s and 40s were divided into two groups near the Dazhidong subway station in Gangnam District, and they advertised “drug drinks” to passing students, claiming that the drinks could improve concentration and lure The student drank it. On the grounds of investigating purchase intentions, they obtained the contact information of the parents of the victimized students, and then called the parents and said that if they did not cooperate, they would report the students’ drug use to the school and the police.

The photos released by the police show that the outer packaging of the “drug drink” is affixed with the trademark of a well-known pharmaceutical company and printed with the words “Super ADHD that improves memory and enhances concentration”. Police tested the drink and found it contained methamphetamine. Many of the victimized students experienced dizziness and other symptoms after drinking it.

>> alarm the president

8 victims

Yoon Suk-yue orders crackdown on drug cartels

The “drug drink” case aroused the attention of South Korean society, and even alarmed South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue. Yin Xiyue was extremely furious when he learned of this incident, and he ordered to crack down on drug trafficking syndicates and recover the illegal proceeds.

A spokesman for the South Korean President’s Office said on the 7th that Yoon Seok-yue had given instructions to severely punish criminals in the drug drink case, and the police had also set up a special investigation team to investigate the matter. Yin Xiyue said that it is shocking that drugs have blatantly infiltrated into the student population. All forces must be mobilized to completely eradicate drug trafficking groups and recover illegal gains.

South Korean police said that up to now, 8 victims, including 7 students and 1 student’s parent, have been found. They reported to the police because of symptoms of discomfort after drinking the “drug drink”, and they all showed positive reactions to methamphetamine after simple tests. . The police investigation found that more than 100 bottles of “drug drinks” had been produced, and the actual victims may be more.

According to the report, South Korea has continuously stepped up efforts to crack down on phone fraud cases, and many deception methods have been made public. Therefore, new criminal methods may be derived. The South Korean police are on the lookout for this, hoping to eradicate this new type of drug fraud from the root cause case.

>>Suspect statement

See part-time job information online to apply

Didn’t know there were drugs in the drink

According to the surveillance video, the Seoul police have so far identified four suspects involved in the distribution of drinks. The police arrested two of the suspects, another male suspect in his 20s had surrendered himself, and the last female suspect in his 20s was arrested on the evening of the 6th.

The four suspects who distributed the drinks confessed to the police that they applied for the job after seeing part-time job information on the Internet. They had no idea that the drinks contained drugs and thought they were just a job to sell drinks. However, the police have confirmed that three of the suspects have a history of telecom fraud, and one of them has participated in dozens of telecom frauds and is responsible for contacting victims and collecting fraudulent amounts. According to the statements of the four suspects, they prepared a total of 100 bottles of “drug drinks”, of which more than 10 bottles have been distributed to students, and 30 bottles were seized by the police. As for the remaining nearly 60 bottles, the suspect claimed to have destroyed them before being arrested. Considering the seriousness of the “drug drink case”, the Seoul police in South Korea have transferred the case to the Drug Crime Investigation Team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for follow-up investigation. The police also issued a warning message to parents and students in schools around the incident area, appealing not to accept drinks, alcohol and food from strangers at will, so as to avoid similar incidents from happening again. >> Police investigation Two suspects are being interrogated Trying to find out the drug trafficking network behind it See also Iran, smoke and gunshots in Evin prison, the prison for political prisoners On April 9, the drug crime investigation team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in South Korea stated that they have identified two main suspects. They are suspected of recruiting four Korean citizens from the Internet, randomly distributing drinks containing ice to high school students in Seoul, and then blackmailing the parents of high school students. The police suspect that more people have been victimized and have issued arrest warrants for the above two suspects. According to the police description, Ji, who is responsible for manufacturing and distributing “drug drinks,” and Jin, who made extortion calls to students’ parents, are currently being interrogated in an attempt to find out the drug trafficking network behind them. Ji manufactured “drug drinks” in Wonju, Gangwon Province, and delivered drugs to at least four suspects who were in charge of distribution by courier and other methods, while Kim delivered drugs to seven students who drank “drug drinks” through fake Internet calls. Parents made extortion calls and extorted up to 100 million won (approximately RMB 520,000) from one of the victims, threatening to call the police to expose the student’s drug use if the money was not paid. The South Korean police said that this case is a relatively novel type of crime, because the suspect specifically targeted a wealthy family in Daechi-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, in order to extort huge sums of money. >> cause panic “Knowing that there are drug crimes in South Korea I never thought it would appear in our lives.” The “drug drink” case caused panic in South Korean society. Some of the victimized students said that they had seen advertisements for similar beverages on social media before, so they believed the scammers’ words and tried them out, but they did not expect to fall into the trap of a new type of fraud. In an interview, a high school student named Shen said that he had met those people who distributed “drug drinks”. He said: “On the evening of April 3rd, after the cram school was over, when I went home, I saw two people looking around from a distance. It was only after watching the news that I realized that the two people were distributing drug drinks. Although I only watched from a distance that day. It’s here, but if I pass by there, I probably won’t refuse, so I just took it and drank it, I’m really scared.” Li, a junior high school student, said: “Everyone would eat the food distributed on the street, but they also said that the drink is helpful for studying. The name of a big pharmaceutical company is written on the drink bottle, so there is no suspicion at all.” See also Ben Ferencz died, he was 103 years old, he was a former prosecutor in the Nuremberg trial Many parents in South Korea are also very worried about this. Kim, a mother with two children, said after seeing the news: “Our eldest is taking tutoring not far from the scene of the incident, so I was really panicked and kept telling the children not to eat food and drinks given by outsiders. The children who were victims of this incident are expected to be very traumatized.” Min, the mother of a 7-year-old child, said: “Although my child has not started to go to school alone, the fact that drug drinks appear around the children is disturbing in itself. I know that drug crimes have long existed in our country, but there is no Thinking that drugs have appeared in our lives so easily now.” >>Government Initiatives Established “Drug Crime Special Investigation Headquarters” Strengthen the fight against and prevention of drug crimes According to Yonhap News Agency, due to the recent “drug and drink case” in the tuition street in South Korea, which has aroused public anxiety about drug crimes, South Korea’s Supreme Prosecutor’s Office, Police Agency, Education Department and the Seoul Metropolitan Government decided to establish a “Drug Crime Special Investigation Headquarters” on the 10th. , Strengthen the crackdown on and prevention of drug crimes. According to data from the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office of South Korea, with the diversification of drug purchase methods, people aged 10 to 29 can easily purchase drugs through social platforms and online shopping, and drug-related crimes in this age group have increased. Therefore, the provision of drugs to young people, online drug distribution, drug smuggling, manufacturing and distribution of medical drugs, etc. will become the key targets of the Special Investigation Headquarters. In addition, drug crime response programs for minors have also emerged as the times require. The investigation headquarters will first strengthen network monitoring to investigate and deal with suspicious situations. The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Police Agency will focus on strengthening round-the-clock monitoring through electronic monitoring equipment in schools, cram schools, and child protection areas, and provide relevant information to the Police Agency immediately when suspicious elements are found. Schools at all levels, the Seoul Metropolitan Government, and relevant organizations affiliated with the Ministry of Justice will conduct centralized inspections during school, school, and cram school operating hours.Compiled by Guo Ji, reporter from China Business Daily Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: