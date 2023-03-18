Spanish scientists have made a division into two basic types of male genital organs.

On the other hand, scientists from Spain found that men can be divided into two categories when it comes to the size of their penis: to those who can boast of the considerable size of the “tool” when it is relaxed and to those who are less impressive without an erection, but become significantly larger during it.

In addition, they created a definition that helps men understand which group they belong to – those whose pride “grows” more than 56 percent in erection, belong to the group of “growing” sexual organs, while “falling” belong to all those in an excited state increase by 31 percent or less. By the way, the average male genital organ “grows” by 42 percent when it goes into a state of excitement, and scientists have pointed out that most men belong to that category.

Statistics have shown that 24 percent of men have “growing” and 25 percent of men have “falling” genitals. The remaining 51 percent cannot be classified in either of those two categories. This research will be presented at the congress of the European Association of Urologists in Milan, Italy, and the leader of the study, Dr. Alonso Isa, pointed out that 225 men participated in it.

