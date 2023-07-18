Home » do not share your children’s photos online – Corriere TV
do not share your children’s photos online – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Deutsche Telekom sends a message to parents with a campaign that has become effective and viral. A little girl named Ella, digitally altered to look like an adult, warns parents not to share photos and videos of their children on social media. In fact, “sharenting” presents risks of which adults are often unaware such as child pornography, identity theft and scams is the warning of the German telephone company. (LaPresse)

July 18, 2023 – Updated July 18, 2023, 6:15 pm

