General elections 2023 live: Sánchez, Feijóo, Abascal, Díaz…

18:24

First poll of the banned survey

‘The Adelaide Review’ has published on Tuesday the first daily poll about the general elections in Spain. The portal will offer from this Tuesday until Saturday, the results of some daily surveys on the electoral expectations of 23J.

The block of the right maintains a great advantage over the left. 24 hours ago, the PP and VOX were in a range of 176 seats, and now they are between 165-173. With this, the PSOE has added two seats.

16:55

What rights do I have if I have to be at the polling station?

At the time in which the elections are announced, you know that you may have to participate in a polling station. In this there is a president and two members, as well as two substitutes for each of the three components.

In case you have to attend the table, There are some rights that you have to take into account:

You will receive a diet of 70 euros If you have to work on election day, the company has to grant you full-time paid leave If you have to work the next day, you have the right to a five-hour reduction in your working day Monday The Port Aventura theme park has announced that it will give away a ticket to the citizens chosen to be part of the table 16:25

This is the fine that you can get for not going to the polling station

Avoid This citizen obligation can lead to fines of up to 5,000 euros and prison sentences ranging from three months to one year.

Hence others think of getting away with a cunning plan: not be reachable during the notification delivery period. But, what happens if the Post Office does not find you?

The raffles public to elect the president, members and substitutes of each polling station of 23J were held at the end of June, as established in article 26 of the General Electoral Regime Law (Loreg). In Barcelona, ​​the draw was held on the 24th.

15:31

The Government creates a commission to guard the powers of Catalonia before the Government

The Government of Catalonia has approved this Tuesday the creation of a commission that will depend on the Department of the Presidency in order to shield the powers of the Generalitat before the Government.

The objective of the entity, established in the middle of the electoral campaign for the 23-J elections, intends to “analyze the competent aspects of Spanish legislation” to “assess and propose” measures that allow Catalonia to protect and make the most of the self-government.

14:03

Abascal anticipates tensions in Catalonia if PP and Vox govern: “A lasting intervention is needed”

For the Vox leader, the solution is clear: “What you have to do is impose the law, restore the defense tools to guarantee unity in Spain. And with Vox I already tell you that it will not happen as with a government with an absolute majority of the PP, as was the case with Rajoy. We are not going to have the hesitations of 2017, “he said, criticizing” the joke of article 155 “that was agreed at that time.

13:27

How are the seats distributed in the general elections?

He Congress of Deputies in Spain, which has a total of 350 seats from 52 constituencies, is formed through the election of its members through a system of proportional representation with closed lists in each constituency. As stated in the Spanish electoral law, the constituencies correspond to the fifty Spanish provinces plus the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

Each province has a starting minimum of two seats each. Ceuta and Melilla have one each. Thus, 102 seats are assigned to the Congress of Deputies.

However, there are still 248 more deputies to fill. These are completed proportionally to the entitlement population. for this deal the D’hondt system is used in each constituency separately. This method, created by the Belgian jurist Victor d’Hondt in 1878, tries to allocate seats to lists in proportion to the number of votes received.

One of the consequences of this system is that in less populated provinces parties need fewer votes to win a seat.

12:47

Meritxell Batet: “We don’t want to see images like those of the assault on the Capitol in our country”

The PSC candidate for the general elections, Meritxell Batet, has recognized that Spanish democracy “is imperfect” and? has “deficiencies”unusual statements in a socialist leader.

But immediately afterwards he added that there is no “alternative” either and that this forces us to face up and weave a strategy against a “reactionary current” that plagues the whole world and that now also reaches Spain. “Those who want to destabilize seem dangerous options to us. We have seen the storming the capitol in the United States or how the three powers of the state have been assaulted in Brazil. We do not want to see these images in our country“, he assured in a conference organized by the Forum Europe Tribune Catalonia.

12:28

Why is the vote not worth the same in all provinces?

One person, one vote”, that is the maxim by which democracies are theoretically governed. However, andI voted does not always result in a ballot with the same value. In Spain, for example, due to the electoral system, the vote of a resident in Madrid is not the same as that of a person who lives in Cuenca.

12:13

The Government will approve this Tuesday 40 million for special automotive modernization projects

The Council of Ministers plans to approve this Tuesday, in its last meeting before the elections on July 23, 40 million euros for special modernization projects of the automotive sector.

11:54

Schedule of the electoral debate between Pedro Sánchez, Santiago Abascal and Yolanda Díaz

xabier forts will be the moderator of a ‘three’ debate that will be broadcast on Next Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 10:00 p.m. through La 1, Canal 24 Horas, TVE Internacional, Radio Nacional, Radio 5, Radio Exterior y RTVE Play. Both RTVE Play and RTVE.es are the only two platforms that will broadcast the debate online.

10:46

Feijóo does not admit that he lied about pensions: “I made an inaccuracy”

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóohas resisted this morning to admit that he lied about pensions and has said more than five times that what he committed was an “inaccuracy”. “I did not lie and I do not lie and, if I ever say something that is not correct, it is not the result of a lie, but the result of inaccuracy and I rectify it,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

