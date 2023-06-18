Doctor Alfieri: Pope can do all his work after recovery – Vatican News

The Pope underwent abdominal surgery at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on June 7 and was discharged on the morning of the 16th. Professor Alfieri, who performed the operation on the Pope, was interviewed by the Vatican media on the day the Pope was discharged from the hospital, and talked about the Pope’s health.

(Vatican News Network)Professor Sergio Alfieri, who performed two operations for Pope Francis, was interviewed by the Vatican media on June 16, the day the Pope was discharged from the hospital. “I’m not worried about the pope’s health. His heart condition and blood test results are the envy of many 50-year-olds,” he said.

Pope Francis underwent abdominal surgery at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on June 7 and returned to the Vatican on the morning of the 16th. Regarding how the Pope should recuperate after he is discharged from the hospital, Professor Alfieri pointed out, “I and the entire medical team caring for the Pope have told him to continue his recovery period. We cannot tell him not to work, because he has already started working. We ask He, told him and explained to him that after July this year the Pope can carry out all the work that has been planned, including pastoral journeys, if there is a good recovery period”. Professor Alfieri said that the pope does not need to rest in bed, absolutely not, but he still needs to take care to reduce the pressure on the abdominal wall. “There must be at least a month of recovery to reduce the use of the abdominal muscles so that the wound can heal well and he can continue to do all the work better.”

Professor Alfieri said that the Pope’s surgery went very well and he is not worried about the Pope’s health. Because “in a sense, the pope has a healthy heart compared to other 86-year-olds, and his blood test results are the envy of many 50-year-olds. His hemoglobin values ​​are very good, there is no The problem. The heart is very healthy and the kidneys are functioning very well.”

The Holy See Press Office confirmed that in the next few days, in addition to the public audience on Wednesday, June 21, the Pope will hold the scheduled audience and the Angelus recitation on Sunday. Visits to Lisbon and Mongolia remain unchanged. Can the Pope survive these tasks after this surgery? Professor Alfieri said, “The pope’s most recent journey was in August, about two months after the abdominal surgery. If the pope goes through the recovery period cautiously, it is not the same as originally imagined that he would have to carry on with pain.” He will be able to make this journey in a better state of health than planned activities. That is to say, when the healing process of the Pope’s wounds is over, he will be in better shape.” Professor Alfieri believes that during the one and a half months, the Pope and his collaborators should try to measure which tasks cannot be postponed and which tasks are heavy, and balance them.

