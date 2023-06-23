Home » Does Kevin Panter stay in Partizan | Sport
Partizan captain Kevin Panter immediately after winning the MVP award revealed what will happen in the future.

Source: MN Press

In the first interview with journalists after he decided the final series against Red Star with 32 points, Kevin Panter was very clear and honest – he didn’t want to hide anything. He was given a very simple question and tried to make it complicated when answering.

Kevin are you staying? “You’ve seen all the rumors, it’s no secret. I will decide in a few days. I heard the fans chanting and I thank them for that. This title pleases me, I am the captain, but there were many big names, players and coaches before me. I thought about it before the match,” said the American.

In an informal conversation with journalists after winning the ABA league, the black and white captain also talked about the alcohol he was holding in his hands at that moment. Media representatives were interested in whether he liked Žoc beer, and Panter was very clear. “You see I’m drinking,” said the American guard and “strained” the bottle on whose label is his coach from the previous two seasons.


