MOSCA – Some legends die hard. Indeed, with the propaganda war unleashed by the conflict in Ukraine, they have even multiplied. Like the theory about the alleged impersonators of the 70-year-old Russian president Vladimir Putin. So much so that his spokesman Dmitry Peskov he was forced to deny it twice in the space of a week.

“You’ve probably heard that Putin has many look-alikes working for him while he sits in a bunker,” he said in Moscow, before chuckling: “Another lie.”