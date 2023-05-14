Dragana Kosjerina in a tight dress in the quiz I love Serbia | Fun

The attractive presenter of RTS enchanted the viewers in the last show of the quiz “I love Serbia”.

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen

Dragana Kosjerina, host of the “I love Serbia” quiz, delighted the viewers in the last show of the quiz in which celebrities participate, when she appeared in front of the cameras in a tight dress.

For that edition of the quiz, Dragana chose a low-cut, black dress, which had a cutout under the chest, and high heels. She curled her hair slightly and raised her bangs, which is why I even made a comment on the official television channel that she “takes your breath away”.

Snežana Babić Sneki, actress Brankica Sebastijanović, Jellena participated in the quiz… but all eyes were on Kosjerina. See how she looked:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!