DRAGIŠA MIJAČIĆ AT BASARA “It is necessary to make a good agreement between Serbia and Kosovo and what pr | Entertainment

Today’s guest of Svetislav Basara in the show “Red Card”, which is broadcast from 19:15 on Kurir TV, is Dragiša Mijačić from the National Convention on the EU.

Source: Promo

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear Dragiša answer Basara’s questions: at what stage are we in solving the Kosovo problem and what can we expect, would it be better to negotiate directly between Belgrade and Pristina, how to compromise between the demands of both sides, what does the latest agreement on that matter, whether the Albanians would interfere with the patriarch sitting in the Patriarchate of Pec, whether waiting for the outcome of the war in Ukraine can have a favorable effect on solving the problem in Kosovo, as well as numerous other issues.

Among other things, you will find out why he claims that there is no time to lose and that it is necessary to make a good agreement between Serbia and Kosovo as soon as possible.

Don’t miss “Red Card” today from 19:15 on Kurir TV!

The author and host of the show is Svetislav Basara, writer and columnist for Kurir.