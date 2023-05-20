Home » DRAGIŠA MIJAČIĆ AT BASARA “It is necessary to make a good agreement between Serbia and Kosovo and what pr | Entertainment
World

DRAGIŠA MIJAČIĆ AT BASARA “It is necessary to make a good agreement between Serbia and Kosovo and what pr | Entertainment

by admin
DRAGIŠA MIJAČIĆ AT BASARA “It is necessary to make a good agreement between Serbia and Kosovo and what pr | Entertainment

Today’s guest of Svetislav Basara in the show “Red Card”, which is broadcast from 19:15 on Kurir TV, is Dragiša Mijačić from the National Convention on the EU.

Source: Promo

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear Dragiša answer Basara’s questions: at what stage are we in solving the Kosovo problem and what can we expect, would it be better to negotiate directly between Belgrade and Pristina, how to compromise between the demands of both sides, what does the latest agreement on that matter, whether the Albanians would interfere with the patriarch sitting in the Patriarchate of Pec, whether waiting for the outcome of the war in Ukraine can have a favorable effect on solving the problem in Kosovo, as well as numerous other issues.

Among other things, you will find out why he claims that there is no time to lose and that it is necessary to make a good agreement between Serbia and Kosovo as soon as possible.

Don’t miss “Red Card” today from 19:15 on Kurir TV!

The author and host of the show is Svetislav Basara, writer and columnist for Kurir.

See also  Walter Biot, accused of espionage: "I had no relevant information"

You may also like

The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with a mission...

floods in Piedmont, one dead in Reggio Calabria

ŽRK Hadžići and ŽRK Grude in the BIH...

Apartments on the second floor the most profitable...

We with Italy in strong Sicilian colors Saverio...

Book Fair, Minister Roccella contested: blitz of feminists...

Zorannah completely undressed Fun

Leipzig Bayern 3:1 Bundesliga Round 33 | Sports

“The climate has changed and we mistreat the...

Ortigia also wins the second match against Telimar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy