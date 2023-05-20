Zafeiris could play more, Olayinka is already in training. Slavia and Pilsen will also support a good cause

At least the recovering players give him a boost after the unsuccessful derby and looking at the slim chances of winning the championship cup. The condition of important midfielders Petr Ševčík, Ondřej Lingro, Christos Zafeiris and Peter Olayinka is improving.

Zafeiris played at most half a half in the last three competitive matches, the last time he managed twenty minutes at Sparta. He was limited by an unspecified health problem. “In the last few days, Christos’ injury has improved a lot, which limited him and did not allow him to play a longer passage. There is an option that it can be for a longer section,” Trpišovský points out.

How long will Ogbu and Zafeiris last in Slavia? Contribution from the program Přímák¨.Video : Sport.cz

Ševčík played half an hour after more than a month at Letná a week ago after an injury. “He is already training normally with the team,” reports the coach of the stitched players. “Ondra Lingr is a bit further and Peter Olayinka has also joined the team training,” adds Trpišovský.

Lingr started at half time a week ago. According to the original reports from the Slavist camp, the season should have ended for Olayinka after the game with Hradec Králové, in which he was injured. But it is a question whether anyone will rush his return, since he will be a player of Crvene zvezda Belgrade from July.

Slavia faces Pilsen, whose spring woes continue. “The results are one thing, the game and the performance of the team is another. Plzeň has matches when it played well, but the opponent punished it,” Trpišovský points out.

Who would Vratislav Lokvenc recommend as a scout from the Czech league to Europe? Contribution from the program Přímák.Video : Sport.cz

Just like the previous spring match, the battle between the stitchers and Viktoria will have a charitable addition. Both clubs will register their players in the Movement for Umbrellas event, every kilometer will be counted.

“I think I can speak for the entire cabin. We help when we can! I appreciate being part of a club that looks for a way to help those in need at every home game. In terms of mileage, we belong to the best teams in the league, which we will want to show on Saturday as well. Hopefully the Paraple representatives will be happy about it,” says Slavist captain Tomáš Holeš.