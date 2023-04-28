Home » Dragon’s teeth and trenches: this is how the Russians prepare to resist in the summer
World

Dragon’s teeth and trenches: this is how the Russians prepare to resist in the summer

by admin
Dragon’s teeth and trenches: this is how the Russians prepare to resist in the summer

Analysis of thousands of satellite photos reveals the extent of fortification work undertaken by Russian soldiers during the winter months in southern Ukraine – taking advantage of the fact that the bulk of the fighting took place in the east, especially around the city of Bakhmut. The agency Reuters has put these defense works on a map and at least a couple of interesting points are discovered.

See also  Foreign media: Canada stabbing incident has killed 10 people, Trudeau said 'terrifying and heartbreaking' - Teller Report

You may also like

Deposed Russian commander Mihail Mizintsev | Info

Life of those sent to the front. Fear...

Investigation of Trump goes further, key figures testify...

Weather forecast 28 April 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

BiH beat Slovenia 27:26 | Sports

“I agree with your work on immigration”

Dante Exum’s injury in the fight at Real...

Japanese private enterprise’s lunar lander lost contact with...

The frost in April caused enormous damage to...

I drive into trouble. Will he regain Mariella’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy