Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 12. Topic: Drawing a blueprint for the development of the SCO to jointly promote regional prosperity and stability—Written on the occasion of President Xi Jinping’s upcoming attendance at the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and his state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The mountains are rolling and the grassland is magnificent. The vast land of Central Asia is about to welcome distinguished friends.

From September 14th to 16th, President Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, and attend the meeting with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tokayev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mir. Ziyoyev invited to pay state visits to the two countries.

Play the sound of cooperation and gather the aspirations of all. In the new era, China will work with other countries to start a new journey along the right path of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Carry forward the “Shanghai Spirit” and lead the development direction

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the first intergovernmental international organization named after a Chinese city, has now gone through 21 years. From the original 6 member states to the current 8 member states, 4 observer states and multiple dialogue partners, the “SCO family” has grown continuously and has become an important factor in promoting world peace and development and maintaining international fairness and justice. strength.

“The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has always maintained strong vitality and strong cooperation momentum. The fundamental reason is that it creatively proposed and always implemented the ‘Shanghai Spirit’, which advocates mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations, and seeking common development.” President Xi Jinping once This reveals the ever-evolving “code” of the SCO.

Following the “Shanghai Spirit”, the SCO brings together countries from different regions, at different stages of development, and with different civilizations and traditions, generating strong collective, solidarity and cooperation. Under the framework of the SCO, all countries work together to walk out of the new path of “partnership, non-alignment, dialogue and non-confrontation”, and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns; cooperate to combat the “three evil forces”, and resolutely curb drug smuggling, Internet The spread of crime and transnational organized crime; the creation of cultural brand projects such as art festivals, SCO universities, traditional medicine forums, vocational skills invitational competitions… Over the past 20 years, the SCO has made brilliant development achievements, accumulated rich cooperation experience, and grown into a The comprehensive regional organization with the largest area and the largest population in the world today has made important theoretical and practical explorations for building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

Zhang Ming, Secretary-General of the SCO, said that years of practice have shown that the values ​​contained and advocated by the “Shanghai Spirit” have been fully recognized by member states. The “Shanghai Spirit” represents the original intention of the SCO and is also the core value guiding future development.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the SCO Charter and the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Long-term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation among member states. As a founding member, China has always been committed to promoting the healthy development of the SCO. Since assuming the presidency in 2013, President Xi Jinping has attended all SCO summits and delivered important speeches, proposing a series of new ideas and initiatives, constantly enriching the connotation of the “Shanghai Spirit” of the times.

Participating artists perform Chinese folk music “Joyful” (photo taken on May 30, 2018). On the same day, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States Arts Festival opened at the Poly Theater in Beijing.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Bohan

From vividly expounding China‘s concept of development, security, cooperation, civilization, and global governance, to vigorously advocating to build the SCO into a model of solidarity, mutual trust, security, mutual benefit, and mutual learning. The Chinese initiative of “Health Community”, “Security Community”, “Development Community” and “Humanities Community” has come to the proposal of “taking the road of solidarity and cooperation, taking the road of sharing safety and danger, taking the road of openness and integration, and taking the road of mutual learning and mutual learning”. , take the road of fairness and justice”, President Xi Jinping has always grasped the overall situation in the historical trend of democratization of international relations, and promoted the SCO to achieve stability and long-term development in the grand pattern of common development of mankind.

Deng Hao, Secretary-General of the China SCO Research Center, said that President Xi Jinping’s important exposition is a theoretical summary of the SCO’s rich practical experience, which deeply fits the practical needs of regional governance and the internal development requirements of the SCO, and is a good example for the SCO under the new situation. The development and growth have injected strong ideological power, which has been widely recognized by the international community.

This is the light and firework art performance of “Friends Come From Afar” held in Qingdao on the evening of June 9, 2018. From June 9 to 10, 2018, the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States was held in Qingdao.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, in the face of changes in the world, times, and history, and the complex situation in which the world has entered a period of turbulence and change, President Xi Jinping proposed global development in 2021 when he attended the general debate of the 76th United Nations General Assembly. The initiative, and then the global security initiative proposed at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, has been generally recognized and responded positively by the international community, including the SCO countries.

Former SCO Secretary-General Nulgaliyev said that global development initiatives and global security initiatives are closely related and echo each other, providing international institutions including the SCO to address global challenges, maintain world peace, and promote common development. important guidelines. The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by President Xi Jinping plays a key supporting role in the steady development of the SCO.

Gathering forward forces to demonstrate “Shanghai Cooperation Responsibility”

Viewed from the air, trains of freight trains leave in an orderly manner from the Qingdao Multimodal Transportation Center in the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Zone, like long dragons galloping through the eight fields. Over the past 4 years, this demonstration zone, which was announced to support construction by President Xi Jinping, has accumulated more than 2,000 special freight trains, providing key “sea ports” for SCO member states and countries jointly building the “Belt and Road”, and has become an important area in the region. New logistics hub.

In supporting the development of the SCO, China has always kept its promises. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Pharmaceutical Cooperation and Development Conference was held, the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Economic and Trade College was established, the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Legal Services Committee was unveiled, and 30 cooperation projects in the fields of health and poverty alleviation were carried out within the framework of the “Silk Road One Family” action… … One after another “China‘s commitments” have taken root, and the fruits of cooperation have benefited the people of all countries.

Participants attended the inauguration ceremony of the SCO Traditional Medicine Industry Alliance in Beijing (photo taken on September 1, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Peng

Nulgaliyev said that in the development of the SCO, China has always taken its own actions to lead all parties to the road of inclusive development and mutually beneficial cooperation, and the positive role it has played is obvious to all.

Zhang Ming said that under the framework of the SCO, the member states have always maintained a high “comfort” to get along with each other, the economy has developed rapidly, people’s lives have improved, and exchanges with each other have become increasingly close. Magnetic Attraction”.

This is the SCO agricultural technology exchange and training demonstration base – the Yangling Smart Agriculture Demonstration Park covering an area of ​​more than 700 mu (photo taken on June 8, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Bin

In 2021, the SCO will start the process of accepting Iran as a member state, and absorb Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar as new dialogue partners.

From playing the role of the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Afghanistan Liaison Group”, to actively cooperating with the United Nations, ASEAN, CICA and other international and regional organizations, from promoting the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the development strategies of various countries, and regional cooperation such as the Eurasian Economic Union From the docking of the initiative, to the establishment of the SCO Bank Consortium Framework and the organization of the SCO Industrialists Committee, the SCO has always practiced true multilateralism along the way, clearly opposed hegemony, hegemony, and bullying, and never engaged in closure and exclusion. Instead, it advocates following the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, adhering to extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and to provide a new platform and new model for multilateral cooperation to improve global governance.

The guests visited the exhibition area of ​​the National Image Hall (photo taken on April 26, 2021). On the same day, the 2021 Shanghai Cooperation Organization International Investment and Trade Expo and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Qingdao Forum opened in Qingdao.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

Di Bojie, a professor at Nehru University in India, said that the SCO has always advocated South-South cooperation and North-South dialogue, and is committed to improving the representation and voice of developing countries in international institutions. It is a “model of multilateralism in the 21st century”.

Practice win-win sharing and open up a bright future

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Over the past 30 years, China‘s relations with the two countries have kept pace with the times, forged ahead and maintained a good momentum of development.

This visit to Kazakhstan is President Xi Jinping’s second visit to this place where the Silk Road Economic Belt was initiated after three successful visits in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Since 2013, under the strategic guidance and direct promotion of the two heads of state, China-Kazakhstan relations have achieved leapfrog development. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” by China and Kazakhstan has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples. In 2021, Almaty large-diameter steel pipe factory, Zanatas wind farm, Turgusun hydropower station and other projects will be completed and put into operation one after another. Kazakh companies have participated in the China International Import Expo for four consecutive years. In 2021, the total import and export of goods between China and Kazakhstan will be US$25.25 billion, a year-on-year increase of 17.6%. The economic cooperation between the two countries has withstood the “big test of the epidemic”, showing strong resilience.

This is a fan of a wind farm in Zanatas, Kazakhstan, on May 24, 2021. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Ospanov)

This is the Turgusun hydroelectric power plant in Kazakhstan on July 28, 2021 (drone shot). The Turgusun Hydropower Station project started construction in 2017 and is the first key project in the hydropower field of Sino-Kazakhstan production capacity cooperation under the framework of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Ospanov)

At present, China-Uzbekistan relations are in the best period in history. Political mutual trust between the two countries has been continuously enhanced, practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results, and the two countries have maintained close coordination in international and regional affairs. President Xi Jinping visited Uzbekistan twice in 2013 and 2016. In 2016, China-Uzbekistan relations were upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership. It is from this year that China has become Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner and largest export destination year after year. Under the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, the two sides have carried out close cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, investment, energy, transportation, agriculture, and humanities, forming Pengsheng Industrial Park, Andiyan Industrial Park, Huaxin Jizak Cement Plant, Mingyuan Silk Road Glass Factory and other landmark projects.

This is the entrance to the Pengsheng Industrial Park in Uzbekistan, taken on May 8, 2018. Pengsheng Industrial Park is the first Sino-Uzbek joint venture industrial park directly invested and established by Chinese private enterprises in Uzbekistan.Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Liang

This is the scene of the tunnel penetration ceremony taken at the exit of the Kamchik tunnel of the “Angren-Papu” railway in Uzbekistan on February 27, 2016.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shadati

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are both important participants and contributors to the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. More than 2,000 years ago, on the ancient Silk Road connecting Europe and Asia, Eastern and Western civilizations converged and bloomed brightly, writing a beautiful chapter of mutual assistance and mutual learning. Today, from the foothills of the Tianshan Mountains to the coast of the Caspian Sea, from the Pamirs to the Kazakh grasslands, the “Belt and Road” cooperation has drawn a splendid picture in Eurasia. The “Qilu” Eurasian train and “Shanghai Express Line” were launched, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was accelerated, and the “Anglian-Papu” railway tunnel, the longest tunnel in Central Asia in Uzbekistan, was completed and opened to traffic… “The Belt and Road All the way”, the interests of the members of the “SCO family” will be tightened, and the road of cooperation will be more solid. The “Silk Road Spirit” and the “Shanghai Spirit” complement each other and resonate with each other, playing the era of shared destiny and win-win sharing.

A “Qilu” Central Asia train carrying tires, auto parts, electronic components and other goods is about to leave the Qingdao Multimodal Transportation Center in the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Zone in Qingdao (photo taken on November 9, 2020) ).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ziheng

Sun Zhuangzhi, deputy director of the China Shanghai Cooperation Organization Research Center, said that in line with the concept of building the “Green Silk Road” and “Digital Silk Road”, the pragmatic cooperation of the SCO member states in the future will focus on green development, digital economy and other fields. expand. The SCO will provide more institutional support for the construction of the “Belt and Road”.

Jiaozhou Customs officers inspect the first train of the “Qilu” Eurasian SCO Express Line (China SCO Demonstration Zone – Baku, Azerbaijan) (photo taken on January 31, 2021). Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Xie Hao)

Qingshan deliberately turned into a bridge. After more than 20 years of hard work, the SCO has achieved multi-track progress from the “two-wheel drive” of security and economic cooperation to the “four communities”, and is heading for a brighter future. The Samarkand Summit will start again. The SCO will continue to hold high the banner of the “Shanghai Spirit”, commit itself to building a closer SCO community with a shared future, and make greater contributions to lasting peace and common development in the world. (Reporters Han Mo, Han Liang, Chen Shan, Zhu Ruiqing)







