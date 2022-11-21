Changsha Strictly Cracks Down on Drunk Driving During World Cup

The heads of 43 bars, Qing bars, KTV and other entertainment venues were called to a meeting to jointly carry out road safety publicity

The police and civilians put up specially customized World Cup traffic safety posters.

Huasheng Online, November 20th, the 2022 Qatar World Cup is about to start. The game time is concentrated in the night or early morning of Beijing time. At this time, there is little traffic on the road, fast speed, and poor visibility. It is a time when traffic accidents are prone to occur. In order to strengthen road traffic management during the World Cup and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, according to the unified deployment of the Traffic Police Detachment of Changsha Public Security Bureau and the Tianxin District Traffic Problem Centralized Rectification Leading Group, the Tianxin Traffic Police Brigade and multiple departments convened Tianxin District bars, clear bars, Persons in charge of KTV and other entertainment venues jointly carry out road traffic safety publicity work, advocating the civilized traffic concept of “refusing to drink and drive, watching games in a civilized manner, and traveling safely”.

At 2:30 p.m. on November 19, the Tianxin District Traffic Problem Centralized Rectification Leading Group, together with Tianxin Traffic Police, Pozijie Street, Bar KTV Entertainment Industry Chamber of Commerce, organized the heads of 43 bars, clear bars, and KTV shops in the jurisdiction Pozijie Sub-district held a promotional meeting on “No Drunk Driving” in bars, bars, KTV and other entertainment venues during the “2022 World Cup”. work deployment. At the meeting, Tianxin traffic police distributed specially customized World Cup traffic safety posters to the persons in charge of various entertainment venues on the spot, and released the electronic versions of traffic safety posters and traffic safety reminder seat cards through the Wechat group of the Bar Association, calling on all entertainment venues to jointly produce traffic safety posters. Safety publicity materials, prepare for a rainy day, do a good job in the traffic safety publicity and launch work in advance, remind the citizens watching the game to raise traffic safety awareness, and prevent road traffic accidents.

In the afternoon and night of the same day, the Tianxin traffic police strengthened the safety publicity of “No Drunk Driving” in bars, clear bars, KTV and other places, and posted “No Drunk Driving” at prominent places such as the entrance gates, main passages, and bathroom sinks of major entertainment venues. In the three periods before, during and after the game broadcast, the traffic safety warning education film produced by Changsha traffic police was played in bars and other entertainment places to remind fans and friends to stay away from drunk driving and watch the game in a civilized manner.

During the World Cup, Tianxin traffic police will cooperate with street and community departments to strengthen the traffic safety publicity of bars, KTV and other entertainment venues in the jurisdiction, and continue to carry out special rectification actions and night patrols for drunk driving and drunk driving in combination with the competition time, and increase the protection against At the same time, the big speakers of police cars are used to scroll and play traffic safety reminder audio on key road sections, effectively preventing and reducing the occurrence of alcohol-related road traffic accidents, and ensuring road traffic safety in the jurisdiction.

All-media reporter Guo Can and correspondent Xiang Jun

Related Links

The World Cup is coming Changsha’s drink and supper takeaway prices increased by 30%

Huasheng Online, November 20th, in the early morning of tomorrow, the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which will be held for the first time in the northern hemisphere winter, will officially kick off. The warm-up match for fans in Hunan has already started. According to data from Ele.me, three days before the start of the game, orders for takeaway drinks during night snacks in Changsha rose by 30% month-on-month, and orders for fruits and snacks also increased by more than 20%.

During the World Cup, Ele.me will cooperate with Harbin Beer, McDonald’s, Burger King, Haidilao and other brands to launch “watching packages”, and cooperate with fruits, supermarkets and convenience stores to extend the late-night online business hours to ensure sufficient supply of snacks and drinks. In the main venue of the software’s “Non-closing Night Market”, special benefits such as 0.01 yuan beer special coupons, 0.99 yuan fruit slices, 20 discount coupons for drinks and milk drinks will be provided during the supper time period.

■All media reporter Huang Yaping