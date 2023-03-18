Home World Harry and Meghan are expecting their third child
This time the news surpasses that of their presence at the coronation. Harry and Meghan are expecting their third child. The revelation has escaped some of the couple’s acquaintances and has not received any confirmation for now. In the English tabloids, which devote a large space on the front page to this indiscretion, they go even further by explaining that the official announcement would come on May 6, the day on which King Charles III and his wife Camilla will receive the crown.

Meghan Markle pregnant for the third time

Four years after Archie and two years after Lilibet, therefore, Meghan Markle, who will turn 41 next August, would be pregnant again. The indiscretion was first launched by the magazine «Star» to which a source close to the couple would also have told that «when the test came back positive, Meghan and Harry were incredulous. Having another child was of course not part of their plan.” Harry and Meghan, in fact, have always maintained that they would not have had more than two children for the protection of the planet, but the program would have been changed by an unexpected event, however, welcomed with joy by both.

Now the rumors about the possibility that Meghan is pregnant are still unleashing the latest images shared on Instagram on the occasion of “Women’s Day”, when Harry’s wife went to the headquarters of the Harvest Home association, supported by her Archewell foundation , to support the collection of baby clothes. The look worn by Meghan also fueled the gossip, a total black useful for masking the rounded shapes of the sweet expectation.

