Dušan Vukadinović told his side of the story, claiming that Saša Popović “cut out what suited him” from the message he sent to Snežana.

Source: Youtube / Zvezde Granda

Snežana Đurišić, singer and member of the jury of the Zvezde Granda music competition, found herself at the center of a scandal when the mother of competitor Dušan Vukadinović accused her of asking for a bribe. Snežana Đurišić announced the lawsuit, and creative director Saša Popović denied everything and published the message that Vukadinović sent to Snežana. Vukadinov has now commented on the message that Popović published, claiming that it is only part of it, and that he believes that Snežana and Saša are involved.

“She didn’t ask me for money, she asked my mother directly. And she asked me indirectly. I guessed from her story: ‘I’m not doing this for nothing,'” she said. Even at our first meeting via video call, she said: ‘You get all this for free’. She said: ‘The first time is free’, began Dušan’s story for MONDO, who could not say how much Đurišićka asked him because his mother did not tell him concretely what number it was – “I can’t say because my mother didn’t tell me what the figure was, it must have been some amount. She told her mother directly that she was asking for money. Now how much she asked for, I really don’t know how much she thought we would give her”.

Saša Popović published the message that Dušan sent to Snežana Đurišić, and now he commented on it – “When I was returning from Belgrade to Podgorica on the train, I sent her two messages that I don’t know if she saw. And what Saša showed, he cut what suited him, where it turns out that I wrote that I am a genius for all of them, which is not true. The message states that I said that Marija Šerifović was a genius, and I still stand by that, I’m a genius in every sense, because she never gave me a voice, where I was good. I said I’m a genius to them and I always will be. And for Saša Popović, I’m a genius, I’m telling you now. I can’t be a genius for Snežana Đurišić, but for some like Marija Šerifović, I am a genius. Maybe they heard from Snežana, so they didn’t let me in,” said Dušan about the other members of the jury.



He said that Snežana asked about his mother while they were at the rehearsal and that it was strange to him: “She saw that I had prepared well. And that’s where she bullied me. I sing two songs ‘Ti za ljubav nisi rođana’ and ‘I tebe sam sit kafano’, and she said you sing very well. Before that he says: ‘Where is your mother?’ I wonder what he is asking about my mother. It’s strange to me that he’s looking for my mother. The next day we are preparing for the rehearsal. The other couple was me and the girl, I’m going out, I see the matrix is ​​not what it was the night before. There’s no way I can’t sing well. I start to sing, I don’t know where I am, it’s like I was sent to Nasa, my voice doesn’t seem to be my voice. Someone is making this up, so I interrupt and spread my hands and the voices of my mother and sister-in-law are heard. What is this with Dusan, this is not him, what are they doing to him. I’m going to my mentor,” he continued his version of the story, accusing the production of putting the wrong matrix on himafter which, as he said, Đurišićka got in his face and said I was singing.

“I’m only telling the truth, if it’s an insult to her. I graduated from elementary music school, and there’s no chance for me to falsify, they were trying to frame me,” continued Dušan, who asked Snačena to drop the matric because he was going to falsify – “While we were taking pictures, I hear someone shouting, your mother is looking for Snežana, she is visibly upset, I run through the hallway and see my mother sitting and Snežana crouching. I hear stories to my mother in a raised tone. Snežana turns and says to me: ‘You don’t belong here, go there’. I say again, she is an older woman, she could be my mother, my grandmother, and I saw some things there,” said Dušan.

“It is not clear to me why she asked for money, maybe she is dealing with Saša Popović. You can guess who gave the money, the ones who hug each other when their candidate wins. Why didn’t she ask me but my mom, I wonder too. Let’s go if there is going to be a lawsuit, then let’s go. I’m not afraid of anything,” Dusan said.

When asked why the mother didn’t react immediately, the former Zvezda Grand contestant thought they could beat them without a penny: “Please, if you think we can pass him, let me pass. She just told me: ‘You’ll have your way again.'” Saša then lowered the matrix, and I think Saša then thought: “Here, I’ll let you down, Dušan Vukadinović, but it’s no use, you won’t pass”. That they are setting me up, that is nowhere,” said Vukadinović, who is explicit, and that they want him back in the competition, he will never return because of, as he said, “racketeering and money extortion”.

By the way, on the occasion of the whole scandal, the former director of “Grand” production Saša Popović spoke out, saying that Dušan made up the whole story – “Mrlja will not stay in Zvezda Grand, because that is absolutely not true. If it were not funny, it would be sad. Snežana Đurišić is full of 10 years on the jury of ‘Zvezda Granda’. For someone to accuse her of asking for money for a boyfriend to pass is such nonsense because she was eliminated. Snezana called me immediately after the first text, she is currently in Italy and is coming on Saturday. She asked I wonder if it is possible that there are such people who invent such things. This is the first time in 20 years that someone has said that a member of the jury asked for money in order to move on,” said Popović recently.



Dušan Vukadinović interview Source: YouTube/MONDO Montenegro

