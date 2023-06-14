Duško Ivanovic press conference after defeat by Partizan ABA league final | Sports

Duško Ivanovic answered questions from journalists after the defeat in the first match of the final series of the ABA League.

Duško Ivanovic appeared in front of the media after the first game and defeat against Partizan at the start of the final series of the ABA League. “My comment, it’s just that Paritzan played better than us in the first half, not so much better as with more energy and that gave them confidence, so they had outstanding shooting percentages. We were close, we tried to come back. We missed we have the strength and confidence to turn the result around. We left that for the second game,” Ivanovic said.

He talked about the aggressive game of his rivals. “It happens, Partizan is known for that exceptional rhythm in the first 10-15 minutes, we knew that, obviously we failed to respond.”

Next came a question about Nemanja Nedović’s minutes. “Do you have another question?”

At one of the previous conferences, he said that “he has a good feeling and is convinced that Zvezda will win the title.“Nothing has changed, now we are 100 percent sure”

He mentioned the injured Luka Vildoza.”Vildoza is better, we’ll see, I couldn’t answer at this moment”.

Finally, he mentioned the judges. “We have to adapt to the referee’s criteria, that’s all I have to say,” concluded Ivanovic.