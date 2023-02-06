Home World Earthquake in Turkey, an Italian is missing
World

Earthquake in Turkey, an Italian is missing

by admin
Earthquake in Turkey, an Italian is missing

There would also be an Italian citizen among the victims of the earthquake that devastated Anatolia and northern Syria. In Kahramanmaras, one of the Turkish cities most affected by the earthquake, one of our compatriots may have lost his life.

According to what was reconstructed by the Farnesina, which for now does not confirm the news pending further investigations, the man would have resided in a hotel completely destroyed by the tremors. Rescuers, however, are having difficulty reaching the area and the Foreign Ministry specifies that it has not yet been possible to obtain confirmation.

The news arrived around 21. Up to that moment it seemed that all the Italians present in the region were safe. Kahramanmaras, a city of more than one million inhabitants, was the epicenter of the first tremor, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale during the night.

See also  Heavy rains in northeastern Afghanistan cause flash floods and cause hundreds of deaths | Afghanistan | Floods

You may also like

Israeli army kills 5 Palestinians in raid of...

A “Juventus case” breaks out in the Premier...

Brussels, police operation underway in the European quarter:...

The world of Adrenalina: The perfect soft-boiled egg

The earthquake in Turkey has killed 2,316 people,...

How to connect a Windows computer to a...

the looks of the singers in the competition

The Last Samurai. The old world collides with...

Addio a Don De Coppi, anima di “World...

Scourges, aspirations for peace, political games – working...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy