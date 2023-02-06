There would also be an Italian citizen among the victims of the earthquake that devastated Anatolia and northern Syria. In Kahramanmaras, one of the Turkish cities most affected by the earthquake, one of our compatriots may have lost his life.

According to what was reconstructed by the Farnesina, which for now does not confirm the news pending further investigations, the man would have resided in a hotel completely destroyed by the tremors. Rescuers, however, are having difficulty reaching the area and the Foreign Ministry specifies that it has not yet been possible to obtain confirmation.

The news arrived around 21. Up to that moment it seemed that all the Italians present in the region were safe. Kahramanmaras, a city of more than one million inhabitants, was the epicenter of the first tremor, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale during the night.