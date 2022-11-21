An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was recorded at 1.25 local time (00.25 in Italy) in the Sea of Crete, in Greece.
According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had a hypocenter about 80 kilometers deep and an epicenter about 90 km from the northeastern coast of Crete.
No damage or injuries have been reported so far.
