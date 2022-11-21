An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was recorded at 1.25 local time (00.25 in Italy) in the Sea of ​​Crete, in Greece.

According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had a hypocenter about 80 kilometers deep and an epicenter about 90 km from the northeastern coast of Crete.

No damage or injuries have been reported so far.