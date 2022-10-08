Three Israeli citizens were shot and wounded in an attack in East Jerusalem at the Shuafat checkpoint. The Israeli media reported this, citing health and security forces sources.



(afp)

Among the three wounded are a 20-year-old soldier and a 25-year-old civil guard. The conditions of both are serious, while the third person is slightly injured. The police are looking for the perpetrator: “We will catch him dead or alive,” promised Israeli Minister for Public Security, Omer Barlev. Premier Yair Lapid denounced the gravity of the attack. Public television, interrupting the broadcasts, defined the attack as “a terrorist attack”.