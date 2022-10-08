The Japanese streetwear brand WACKO MARIA, which often uses Jean-Michel Basquiat as its design theme, has once again released a new series of items on the occasion of the 2022 autumn and winter. A collection of Jean-Michel Basquiat pieces infuses casual pieces such as sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants and long-sleeve T-Shirts. For the first time, the brand’s signature Hawaiian shirt is combined with a long-sleeved style by Jean-Michel Basquiat, and the three designs come in different overall tones, maximizing Jean-Michel Basquiat’s influential work of art.

WACKO MARIA’s latest Jean-Michel Basquiat theme series will be officially launched in the brand’s designated stores and online stores from now on. The price is between ¥8,800 and ¥40,700. Interested readers may wish to buy.