Ecological bomb in Carini, landfill seized on the bank of the Ciachea stream: two complaints

by palermotoday.it – ​​45 seconds ago

Eternit, cylinders, paints, car parts. And again: a caravan, a wooden hut and waste of various kinds. All on the bank of the Ciachea torrent. The municipal police of Carini, as part of an extraordinary control plan…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Ecological bomb in Carini, landfill seized on the bank of the Ciachea torrent: two complaints appeared 45 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.