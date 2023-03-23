The Schumacher family has been attracting attention for years due to the condition of Michael, who suffered a severe head injury while skiing in France at the end of 2013.

Almost ten years have passed since the terrible skiing accident he experienced in the French Alps Michael Schumacher. Fans of the champion and one of the best drivers of all time have been waiting for good news for a long time when it comes to his recovery, but it never came. The treatment takes place far from the public eye, and information appears in public only occasionally, through one of his friends.

Mihael has the greatest support on the road to recovery from his family, who spend every moment with him. His wife Korina made sure that his desire for privacy was maintained in the years when people from all over the world wanted to know every detail of the life of the legendary driver and great champion. That is why Korina, who became Mrs. Schumacher in 1995, had to sacrifice part of her life, claims Eddie Jordan and thus protects a woman who was once attacked by former agent Vili Weber.

A friend of the German driver Eddie Jordan (74) told the British “Sun” that Korina could not have friends for years because of the fear that everyone would constantly ask about her husband’s condition.

“This was the worst situation for Miko and Korina. It’s been almost ten years and Korina still can’t go to a party, lunch, trip… She’s like a prisoner because everyone wants to talk to her about Mihaela at times when she wants to take a break from all that” said Jordan, who has been banned from visiting, after talking about Michael’s condition.

At one time, it was Eddie Jordan who was one of the most important people for Michael Schumacher’s entry into Formula 1. When the German was 22 years old, Jordan gave him the opportunity to debut for his team in the fastest wagon in the world, which was followed by a historic career with numerous victories and even seven world titles. It seems that son Mick will not be able to succeed his father again, which Eddie has an interesting opinion about.

“It is also difficult for Miko who is trying to make a career in F1. If he wasn’t under pressure from his father, he’d probably be a much better driver than we think. And he needs his space and time like everyone in that family,” adds Edi.

Korina spoke about everything they are going through for the documentary about Michael Schumacher, which was broadcast on Netflix.

“Private is private, as he always said. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Mihael always protected us, and now we protect Mihael,” said Korina and continued: “We all miss him, but he is here. Different, but he is there and it still gives us strength.“

No one outside the closest circle of Schumacher’s family and friends really knows what is going on with Michael. Close friends claimed they were banned from seeing him, and a team of lawyers ensured almost nothing about his condition was shared with his fans. One of the few allowed to visit Schumacher was former FIA president Jean Todt, who revealed in 2021 that he visits the German twice a month and that they watch races together. During the previous years, the Schumacher family completely retired to their home on the shores of Lake Geneva.