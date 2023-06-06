Efes beat Fenerbahce Will Clyburn scored a three-pointer for the win | Sport

Fenerbahçe and Efes played a wonderful end game in the Turkish playoff final

Izvor: Twitter/Eurohoopsnet

Efes defeated Fenerbahçe in the second game of the final series 92:90 and equalized at 1-1 in victories. The decisive basket was scored by Will Clyburn, with a three-pointer in Fener’s hall, in the last second, over two home players, one of whom was Serbian basketball player Marko Gudurić.

Moments before that, Fenerbahçe fans literally ran onto the field, and the hall exploded because of Nigel Hayes-Davies’ dunk with six seconds left, giving Fenerbahçe a 90:89 lead. Efes didn’t have a time-out available, the ball went under Fener’s basket, reached Claiburn, who hit a three-pointer that is really reminiscent of Saša Đorđević’s three-pointers for Partizan’s European Championship title or for the victory of FR Yugoslavia against Croatia.

Efes coach Ergin Ataman celebrated with a clenched fist on the field. His team is back in the game after the debacle in the first match of the final (66:108). The third game will be played on Wednesday, and Thursday on Friday, while the eventual master is scheduled for June 11. On the other hand, Fenerbahçe coach Dimitris Itudis threw the board in anger: