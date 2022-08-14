At least 41 people died as a result of a fire that originated in a Coptic church in Giza, Egypt, which forced the 5,000 faithful present to flee. This was reported by the local ecclesiastical authorities. Egypt’s health ministry separately reported that some of the 55 people initially given for injuries have lost their lives. The budget therefore appears destined to grow.

According to reports from security sources to Reuters, the fire originated from the electrical panel in the Abu Sifin church. It is not clear how many people were killed by the flames and smoke and how many perished in the crowd.