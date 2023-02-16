Saif al Adel, an Egyptian, is in Iran, became the head of Al Qaeda after the death of Ayman Al Zawahiri in July 2022. The US State Department officially communicated this.

The Tehran-Al Qaeda negotiation on the new Bin Laden heir by Antonio Giustozzi

November 25, 2022



“Our assessment is in line with that of the United Nations: the new leader of Al Qaeda, Saif al Adel, lives in Iran,” said a spokesman for the US department. Adel, 62, is a former lieutenant colonel in the Egyptian special forces, belongs to the old guard of the terrorist group and also trained some of the 9/11 hijackers.