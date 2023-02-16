Home World Terrorism, USA: the new head of Al Qaeda is Saif al Adel, he trained 9/11 hijackers
Terrorism, USA: the new head of Al Qaeda is Saif al Adel, he trained 9/11 hijackers

Terrorism, USA: the new head of Al Qaeda is Saif al Adel, he trained 9/11 hijackers

Saif al Adel, an Egyptian, is in Iran, became the head of Al Qaeda after the death of Ayman Al Zawahiri in July 2022. The US State Department officially communicated this.

The Tehran-Al Qaeda negotiation on the new Bin Laden heir

by Antonio Giustozzi

“Our assessment is in line with that of the United Nations: the new leader of Al Qaeda, Saif al Adel, lives in Iran,” said a spokesman for the US department. Adel, 62, is a former lieutenant colonel in the Egyptian special forces, belongs to the old guard of the terrorist group and also trained some of the 9/11 hijackers.

