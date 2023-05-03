Home » El Nino arrives, world prepares for record temperatures
El Nino arrives, world prepares for record temperatures

El Nino arrives, world prepares for record temperatures

According to estimates, there is the 60% of possibility that the phenomenon is formed in the period May-July, the 70% between June and August and80% between July and September.

What is El Nino

El Nino is a warming climatic phenomenon of the central and eastern tropical Pacific, up to the coasts of Peru and Ecuador. It is repeated at intervals of 2 to 7 years and lasts 9 to 12 months. It brings heat waves, droughts and floods to various parts of the world. Specifically, rains over parts of South America, the southern United States, the Horn of Africa and central Asia, and water crises over Australia, Indonesia and parts of South Asia. El Nino in summer feeds hurricanes in the east-central Pacific and holds them back over the Atlantic. The opposite phenomenon, called “La Nina”, is the cooling of the same area of ​​the central and eastern tropical Pacific. Over the past three years, Nina has been repeating herself constantly.

What was the hottest year?

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the hottest year since there are scientific records, 2016, was due to the combined effect of a very powerful phenomenon and global warming of human origin. “El Nino could bring drought relief to the Horn of Africa, but it could also trigger more extreme weather events,” Taalas said.

