Emar Batalha launches a collection that unites decoration and jewelry – MONDO MODA

the brazilian jeweler Emar Batalha launched the Elo collection, with 30 pieces of decoration and 15 pieces of jewelry, developed in partnership with artisan ceramists from the Instituto Alimentando o Bem.

The social organization, founded by Emar, develops social projects focused on productive inclusion and training of women in vulnerable situations, with a focus on various crafts, including ceramic crafts.

Emar Batalha Decorative Necklaces @ disclosure

Around 20% of the sales value of the collection will go to the organization, which was hired and remunerated to produce the pieces.

Emar Batalha Decorative Necklaces @ disclosure

The collection was inspired by the connections of life and love. It translates the meaning of the word link, making tangible the idea of ​​invisible connection, permanence, continuity and constancy. The 30 decorative jewels bring visual characteristics of chains, mixing materials and colors.

Emar Batalha Decorative Necklaces @ disclosure

The differential, in addition to its strong visual identity, is the union of copper and various stones, such as amethyst, agate, crystal, black tourmaline, among others, with the ceramic links produced by the artisans of the social project.

Emar Batalha Decorative Necklaces @ disclosure

The line has a jewelry collection, with 15 pieces, including necklaces and bracelets, which follow the identity of links, in refined chains, made in gold.

Emar Batalha Decorative Necklaces @ disclosure

Each piece produced is unique, as the ceramic links are molded by hand and the stones are in their natural form, without any human intervention.

Collection prices range from R＄ 1950.00 to R＄ 4600.00.

Like this:

Like Loading…