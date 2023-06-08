“Enough was said about him already. He wanted to pay me to have privacy »

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

louis salt go on the counterattack. After the video of Fedezin which the rapper reveals the reasons behind the farewell of the youtuber to the podcast “Wild Moss“, the 25-year-old from Bologna tells his version of the facts. And he goes down hard. First of all in the methods: that is, by publishing a video on the “Muschio Selvaggio” YouTube channel, without notifying Fedez first. And what he says, aided by a presentation in PowerPoint, in all likelihood will trigger a strong reaction from Fedez.

Luis Sal against Fedez: here’s what he said

Luis Sal begins like this: «There was already enough talk of Fedez. This was not supposed to be another place where he was talked about. I point this out to you as a friend many times, in many ways. Commentators point this out to him, saying that he always interrupted». In other words, the youtuber did not share the direction taken by the podcast: «I felt marginalized, I no longer felt part of the project either in the creative or in the executive part, since he acted without involving me and then apologized and then redo it».

«Fedez wanted to pay me»

Then the revelation: Fedez would have offered Luis Sal some money, in exchange for his silence and his shares in the company “Muschio Selvaggio”: «Come and make an episode in which you apologize for your absence with an agreed text. I pay you (with the obligation of confidentiality) and I buy you your 50%», the rapper would have said in the reconstruction made by his now ex-friend.

Luis Sal says he is aware of the fact that this story could have consequences: «Now I find myself defending myself from a narrative in which I would not have wanted to be a part, not even in private. From a little game by Federico which he is also very good at and which I don’t want to play. Faith, I don’t want to play: tell mum, tell the lawyer».

The conclusion of Luis Sal’s video sounds like a final farewell to the podcast: «He doesn’t know but I hope he will keep the video because it’s my channel too. It is as much my project as his and I would have gladly continued if he had kept my ideas, as well as his. I humored him, but when it came to humoring me… No. Hi Muschietti Selvaggi, always stay wild and never let yourself be tamed».

