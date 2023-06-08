Home » GameStop Fires Chief Executive Officer Matt Furlong Months After He Quit Cryptocurrency Way By CoinTelegraph
News

GameStop Fires Chief Executive Officer Matt Furlong Months After He Quit Cryptocurrency Way By CoinTelegraph

by admin
GameStop Fires Chief Executive Officer Matt Furlong Months After He Quit Cryptocurrency Way By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. GameStop Fires CEO Matt Furlong Months After Quitting Cryptocurrency Way

GameStop has fired its CEO Matt Furlong, the executive responsible for relaunching the company in the non-fungible token (NFT) sector.

According to a June 7 statement, Furlong has been fired, while Ryan Cohen – a billionaire investor who is held in high esteem by memestock traders following GameStop’s infamous short squeeze in 2021 – has been promoted to the role of executive chairman. Minutes after Furlong’s firing was announced, Cohen tweeted a cryptic message: “Not for long.”

See also  The capital of Souss-Massa: Agadir hosts the closing activities of the Hackathon "24 hours for innovation in the Souss-Massa region"

You may also like

Pure enjoyment: Top chefs seduce at the “Tavolata”

Father and son missing after landslide in San...

33 sheep found dead on Osttiroler Alm –...

It is impossible not to make you cry...

Toxic smoke dissipates in the Northeast US

Xi’an: Youth volunteer service “love to help test”...

The driver is said to have locked children...

U.S. provides 2.7 trillion won worth of military...

Edict 2nd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy