GameStop Fires Chief Executive Officer Matt Furlong Months After He Quit Cryptocurrency Way By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. GameStop Fires CEO Matt Furlong Months After Quitting Cryptocurrency Way



GameStop has fired its CEO Matt Furlong, the executive responsible for relaunching the company in the non-fungible token (NFT) sector.

According to a June 7 statement, Furlong has been fired, while Ryan Cohen – a billionaire investor who is held in high esteem by memestock traders following GameStop’s infamous short squeeze in 2021 – has been promoted to the role of executive chairman. Minutes after Furlong’s firing was announced, Cohen tweeted a cryptic message: “Not for long.”