Entered the premises of the forest farm with two bombs Info

A militiaman whose initials are MV was arrested today because there was a bomb threat in the premises of the Forestry in that municipality, the Zvornik Police Department announced.

MV was arrested this morning at 9:30 a.m. due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed criminal acts of endangering security and unauthorized production and trafficking of weapons or explosive materials.

It was reported to the police station in Milići today around 7:30 a.m. that an unknown person in the premises of the Forestry threatens to use explosive devices in his hands.

On the spot, the person of MV was found who threatened the police officers with the use of explosive devices, and after that he walked away in the direction of his family home.

According to the police, the Gendarmerie Unit of the Zvornik Police Administration was dispatched to the scene and arrested the MV and confiscated the hand grenade.

Police officers from the Milići Police Station are securing the scene until the investigation is carried out.

The duty prosecutor of the East Sarajevo District Public Prosecutor’s Office, Vlasenica regional office, was informed about the aforementioned event, who ordered the taking of all measures and actions and the submission of a report on the committed criminal acts.

