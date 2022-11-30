Original title: Epidemic prevention and control should be precise and standardized

At present, the domestic epidemic situation in our country is severe and complicated, showing the characteristics of wide spread, multiple transmission chains, and expanded epidemic coverage. The epidemic prevention and control work has entered a critical and strenuous stage. In the face of the hard-won results of epidemic prevention, it is even more necessary to resolutely implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, and take responsible and resolute measures to curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible and stabilize the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control.

Epidemic prevention and control must be scientific and precise. my country has a large population and a vast territory. Although the severe case rate and fatality rate of new coronary pneumonia remain at a low level, unbalanced regional development, a large number of vulnerable groups, and overall weak medical resources have led to great differences in the actual situation of epidemic prevention and control in various regions. Therefore, we must be deeply aware that only by following the law, scientific research and judgment, and precise policy implementation can we continuously improve the effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control, and obtain the “optimal solution” in various complex situations. The previously released “Twenty Points” to optimize and adjust the prevention and control measures is aimed at the hidden and transmissible characteristics of the Omicron mutant strain, and the isolation of risk personnel, the delineation of medium and high risk areas, and epidemic detection according to the time and situation. The optimization and perfection carried out is a strategic deployment based on scientific understanding and evidence-based research. Therefore, to resolutely and decisively implement policies, we must deeply integrate reality, grasp the key points of prevention and control, allocate resources efficiently, and take scientificity, accuracy, and effectiveness as important yardsticks for policy formulation. In the process of specific policy implementation, we neither overweight nor relax “laying flat”, and adopt differentiated and precise prevention and control in different regions for different regions, so as to achieve the maximum prevention and control effect at the minimum cost.

Epidemic prevention and control is better than rapid regulation. At present, the spread of the global epidemic overlaps with the new domestic epidemics, and the new subtypes BA.4 and BA.5 of the Omicron strain have increased escape ability and transmissibility, which has increased the overall pressure on epidemic prevention and control. Accelerating the improvement of the national emergency management system is of great significance for resolutely, quickly and effectively dealing with the epidemic. On the one hand, it is necessary to further play the supporting role of science and technology, use advanced technologies such as big data and cloud computing, and enhance the ability of information collection, supervision, early warning, and command and dispatch for sudden epidemics and secondary problems. System docking and resource sharing to realize the rapid collection and submission of information on personnel involved in the epidemic; on the other hand, it is necessary to comprehensively strengthen the basic capacity building to deal with major risks, by optimizing emergency response procedures, building management and guidance expert databases, and building medical rescue networks. Strengthen the organizational mobilization, overall planning and coordination, and implementation capabilities required for emergency prevention and control, realize efficient collaboration in flow adjustment, transshipment, and nucleic acid testing, and seize the opportunity for epidemic prevention and control.

Epidemic prevention and control should highlight the temperature. The fight against the epidemic is in everyone’s vital interests. Epidemic prevention and control must not only do a good job in the prevention and control work itself, but also do our best to ensure the production and living services of the people. Under the complex situation, only by keeping in mind the main line of putting the people at the center can we make the epidemic prevention and control more warm, and truly warm people’s hearts, gather them, and strengthen their confidence. In terms of infrastructure, planning and strict inspection should be done to overcome the adverse effects of the epidemic and ensure the safe and orderly operation of “lifelines” such as water, electricity, heat and transportation; Immediately, to ensure basic livelihood services such as medical treatment; in terms of living security, it is necessary to optimize measures and implement them in detail, and strictly control the epidemic-related disposal work in unit communities, shopping malls, supermarkets and other places to eliminate hidden dangers and provide convenience for the public; in epidemic prevention In terms of information, we should strengthen interpretation and respond to concerns, so that the public can understand, support, and cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work from the bottom of their hearts.

“Safety and danger do not change one’s ambition, and danger does not change one’s heart.” In the face of complex situations, the most important thing is to maintain strategic determination and enhance confidence in winning. We must consciously unify our thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, take more resolute and decisive measures to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, gather a strong joint force to fight the epidemic, and build a steel Great Wall for epidemic prevention and control.(Yumin, a media commentator)