Erdogan’s re-election as Turkish President Xi Jinping sends congratulations – Xinhua English.news.cn

Erdogan’s re-election as Turkish President Xi Jinping sends congratulations

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-30 07:34

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 29th: On May 29th, President Xi Jinping sent a telegram to Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on his re-election as President of the Republic of Turkey.

Xi Jinping pointed out that both China and Turkey are major developing countries and emerging market countries and share extensive common interests. In recent years, the China-Turkey strategic cooperative relationship has maintained a momentum of development, and practical cooperation in various fields has made positive progress. I attach importance to the development of China-Turkey relations, and I am willing to work with President Erdogan to understand and support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, so as to promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-Turkey strategic cooperative relations.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Ankara, May 28 (Reporter Xiong Sihao) Ahmed Yenel, chairman of the Supreme Election Commission of Turkey, announced in the capital Ankara late at night on the 28th that according to the preliminary vote counting results, the incumbent President Erdogan will be held on the 28th. He defeated his opponent in the second round of the presidential election and was re-elected president.

According to Yenel, Erdogan won 52.14 percent of the votes according to the counting of 99.43 percent of the ballot boxes, while Klutchdaroglu, the candidate of the opposition camp “National Union”, won 47.86 percent of the votes.

The second round of voting in the Turkish presidential election began at 8 o’clock local time on the 28th, and Erdogan and Keleqidaroglu started the final contest. According to the data released by Turkey’s Supreme Election Commission, there are about 64.1 million registered voters in Turkey, of which about 3.4 million are overseas registered voters. The second round of voting for overseas voters ended on the 24th of this month.