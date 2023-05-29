Juve, salary manoeuvre: towards agreement for the plea deal. Today the verdict: maxi-fine hypothesis

Juve ruling – It’s a plea bargain, Juventus’ calculation is perhaps right: pay everything immediately, without compromising next season, even discounting the heavy hand of UEFA by the end of this championship. A year in purgatory, without trophies and Europe, on the other hand, can do much less harm to the balance sheet of a two-year period, especially with the possibility of not starting again in August with a new gap and immediately taking back the Champions League. Strategic acceleration also on the issue linked to the “double salary maneuver and suspicious partnerships”, the trial of which should have been held on June 15th.

Maneuver wages, towards the plea bargain

Yesterday the Juventus club asked and obtained from the National Federal Court to anticipate the matter today because in the evening it reached an agreement with the federal prosecutor Chiné on the plea deal: the aim was for a maxi-fine, but it is more probable that in the night it will be the handshake also arrived on a couple of penalty points. This morning at 10.30 the agreement will have to be validated by the federal judges and, in the event of an ok, it will have to be examined again by the sports attorney general, Ugo Taucer, for the definitive seal. The Old Lady can also give up on the Europa League early: with another -2 from the Sporting Justice it would become impossible to join Roma (moreover, if the Giallorossi were to win the final in Budapest, they would be in the Champions League), at 60 in sixth place, and Atalanta at 61. For heaven’s sake, at least temporarily, Juve would remain in the Conference, but then UEFA would intervene to block them and replace them with whoever between Turin (favourite), Monza, Fiorentina (in case of a knockout in Prague) and Bologna will conquer the eighth place on the last day of the championship. However, there is a penalty – even for the Super League – to be served with the highest European body. Better this year and not the next, perhaps even this is studied at the table.

The street

The managers under accusation are still the former president Andrea Agnelli, the former vice president Pavel Nedved, the former CFO Fabio Paratici, the current sporting director Federico Cherubini, Giovanni Manna (at the time the sporting director of the Under 23), Paolo Morganti (Head of football operations at the time) and Stefano Braghin (Head of football operations at the time), the violation is that of the sporting unfairness of Article 4 for which – in the case of capital gains – he has already paid a heavy duty. The 10 penalty points imposed on 22 May by the Federal Court of Appeal did not leave much room for manoeuvre. The first to hint that this would be the road taken by Juventus was on Sunday the head of the Juventus sports area, Francesco Calvo. Before the big match against Milan, he had spoken of the trials as “water under the bridge, it’s now final”, closing on the one hand the hypothesis of recourse to the Board of Guarantee at Coni as regards capital gains and suggesting on the other that for the second process the path to the plea deal was concrete. The negotiations with the prosecutor Chiné had been going on for days, the definitive agreement was reached last night. Until the shock sentence of -15 the “salaries” front was considered the one that presented the greatest risks, but then the collaborative attitude of the Juventus club made it possible to play a credit with the sports justice for this second half. Today we will know the answer.

