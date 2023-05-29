Home » Flood in Banja Luka settlement Priječani | Info
Flood in Banja Luka settlement Priječani | Info

In the settlement of Priječani, over 100 households are threatened, and more than 20 of them are cut off from the rest of the settlement due to the heavy rain that is falling in Banja Luka this evening, confirmed David Ponorac, president of the Priječani Local Community.

Source: RTRS

“The locals and the Ministry of Health have been warning for two years about the maintenance and repair of drainage and fecal canals, but this has not been done, the consequence is that we now have a catastrophic situation, this has now led to the population being endangered,” Ponorac pointed out.

He stated that, in addition, the drainage and sewerage infrastructure are not up to standard, and none of the authorities is listening to their problems.

“We also don’t have a number that we can contact to get people out on the field. We called the fire brigade, they sent a team, the Civil Protection of the City of Banja Luka does not have an on-call service, we called the Republic Administration of Civil Protection, who promised to go out on the field, but they still haven’t appeared,” Ponorac said, adding that the locals were left to their own devices.

(Independent)

