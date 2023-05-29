Home » Messina: ‘Roll up your sleeves and get back on track, we’re going to Sassari where it won’t be easy’
Sports

Messina: ‘Roll up your sleeves and get back on track, we’re going to Sassari where it won’t be easy’

by admin
Messina: ‘Roll up your sleeves and get back on track, we’re going to Sassari where it won’t be easy’

Coach Messina comments on the 2-0 in the series against Sassari: “Important victory, the match started by missing many open shots and we got nervous with some mistakes even in defense, not up to par, as well as a bit of frenzy at the start of possession. I reminded the boys of the strength of Sassari, which has many arrows in its bow to put you in difficulty. We rolled up our sleeves to win the game, with offensive rebounds and free throws, as well as singles with the excellent Datome and Shieds. It is Gigi who with his baskets has made us overcome the fear. Nervous at first but good at regaining solidity, perhaps underestimating their pride. Now let’s go to Sassari where it will certainly not be easy, let’s learn from this match”.

See also  Chinese men's basketball team beats Iran to end World Cup preliminaries

You may also like

Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand...

Fasano-Sassari handball, match 3 final: the fourth Apulian...

Restrictions and the possibility of taking pictures with...

the summer skiing and cycling season kicks off...

Basketball: Gmunden completes the triple championship title

Inside a thunderstorm with bicycle lightning: here’s what...

Barcelona coach Xavi wants to talk to Messi...

FIE Fencing World Championship Milano 2023 on Rai...

Handball: West Vienna is fighting for titles

Comunali, Schlein: “Clear defeat, a right-wing wind is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy