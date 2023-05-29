Messina: ‘Roll up your sleeves and get back on track, we’re going to Sassari where it won’t be easy’

Coach Messina comments on the 2-0 in the series against Sassari: “Important victory, the match started by missing many open shots and we got nervous with some mistakes even in defense, not up to par, as well as a bit of frenzy at the start of possession. I reminded the boys of the strength of Sassari, which has many arrows in its bow to put you in difficulty. We rolled up our sleeves to win the game, with offensive rebounds and free throws, as well as singles with the excellent Datome and Shieds. It is Gigi who with his baskets has made us overcome the fear. Nervous at first but good at regaining solidity, perhaps underestimating their pride. Now let’s go to Sassari where it will certainly not be easy, let’s learn from this match”.