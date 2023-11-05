Ericsson, here is the software kit to enable premium 5G services with differentiated connectivity

Ericsson presents a software kit to enable premium 5G services with differentiated connectivity

Ericsson has launched a new software toolkit to strengthen the potential of the 5G Standalone network and enable premium services with differentiated connectivity. The portfolio enhancement comes as the growth of new use cases and rising user expectations about the quality of the 5G experience are placing higher expectations on the network’s capabilities and performance.

The toolkit was designed so that operators can meet high-demand use cases throughput, reliability and latency, at agreed performance levels. Examples of these use cases are the cloud gaming da mobile without slowing down, the video conferencing, the live broadcast, remotely controlled machines/vehicles, i public safety services and future XR applications.

5G’s faster speeds, consistent low latency, and increased bandwidth are a key enabler for these experience-focused use cases. However, the growth of advanced and diversified use cases imposes more stringent requirements on the network to provide differentiated performance levels.

As increasingly demanding use cases emerge, alternatives to the uniform approach to wireless connectivity need to be considered. Sibel Tombaz, Head of Product Line 5G RAN, Ericsson, commenta: “Ericsson is a global 5G leader, extending connectivity to every corner of the world. We are reshaping connectivity and facilitating a seamless transition from best-effort mobile broadband to premium experiences with service level agreements. Our innovative new software toolkit enables our customers to enable advanced 5G applications through differentiated connectivity. This not only ensures on-demand service excellence, but also drives us towards our vision of networks as a platform.”

According to thelatest report from Ericsson ConsumerLab, 20% of smartphone users expect differentiated 5G connectivity. These people are looking for a premium connectivity and are willing to pay a premium of up to 11% for a 5G plan that guarantees high network performance.

Il toolkit software

Ericsson’s innovative software toolkit offers advanced functionality for soluzioni Massive MIMO, Advanced RAN Slicing, Time-Critical Communication e 5G Core. It supports a three-pronged approach to delivering a network platform that transforms performance into fidelity, value and growth: ensuring superior performance for mobile broadband services; deliver differentiated experiences for new and advanced use cases, for both consumers and enterprises, and with these two building blocks, create programmable network performance on-demand through network APIs.

Il toolkit software offers the following key features:

Advanced Massive MIMO software algorithms for channel-adapted Multi-User Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MU-MIMO) pairing and optimal beamforming selection based on mobile user speed. These algorithms further increase capacity in midband deployments, increasing per-user throughput by up to 10% under high-traffic conditions, enabling smoother introduction of new services that require high reliability and low latency. · Improvements in RAN Slicing with automation intent-based for the automatic partitioning of radio resources (Automated Radio Resource Partitioning) and Rate and Delay Control scheduling in order to satisfy transmission objectives within 1 millisecond (ms). Efficiently fulfill service level agreements (SLAs) with real-time automation. Improved low latency capabilities in time-critical communications, with Uplink Configured Grant and L4S (Low latency, Low loss, Scalable Throughput) for superior quality of experience even in network congestion and adverse radio conditions. Improved latency up to 90 ms in high traffic scenarios. Support for data boost upsell and L4S for 5G Core, allowing users to purchase a boost in addition to their data plan via device notification, as well as new features to enable and monetize L4S for specific subscription packages .

Customer experiences

Changsoon Choi, Vice President, Network Service Differentiation and Convergence, Deutsche Telekom, commenta: “Deutsche Telekom’s innovation focuses on the development of new and differentiated services. In collaboration with Ericsson and its partners we have demonstrated the quality of experience benefits of consistent low latency and have actively pushed the ecosystem in this area. We now welcome the launch of 5G slicing and L4S into Ericsson’s RAN software offering, as we prepare for the next steps to bring even more benefits to our customers.”

Patrick Filkins, Research Manager, IoT and Telecom Network Infrastructure, IDC, commenta: “Ericsson is flexing its muscles to provide operators with the tools needed to efficiently build – and promote – new premium services with differentiated 5G connectivity. The latest set of RAN and Core software capabilities are a major boost that will enable operators to make 5G opportunities a reality with guaranteed service levels.”

