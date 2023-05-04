Erling Haaland broke the Premier League record with 35 goals | Sport

Erling Holland scored in Manchester City’s win over West Ham to break Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s record that had stood for years!

Source: Profimedia

Manchester City leaves nothing to chance! After they destroyed Arsenal and won with 4:1 in a direct fight for the first place in the table football players Pep Guardiola they defeated West Ham with 3:0 and thus took another big step towards the championship title.

He scored the first goal in the match Nathan Ake in the 50th minute and then in the 70th we saw history. Unbelievable Erling Holland he scored the second goal of the game, breaking the Premier League record held by Alan Shearer for decades. When he lobbed the ball over Lukas Fabijanski he scored his 35th goal and with five games to go broke the record for the number of goals scored in one Premier League season.

Until now, the record was held by Alan Shearer and Anthony Cole, who each scored 34 goals for the season, and Erling Holland’s next goal is the jubilee 40th goal in the league. The absolute record in the English first league is held by former Everton footballer Dixie Dean, who almost a century ago in the 1927/1928 season scored as many as 60 goals.

The work for the “citizens” was completed by Phil Foden who came off the bench and in the 85th minute scored a goal for the final 3:0. With this victory, Manchester City reached 79 points, a point more than Arsenal, but with one less game played. Until the end of the season, apart from the title in the Premier League, City is chasing the Champions League trophy and will meet Real Madrid in the semi-finals of that competition. The “citizens” are also still playing in the FA Cup, where they will meet city rivals Manchester United in the final.

(WORLD)