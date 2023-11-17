Escalating Conflict: Russian Attacks Intensify in Ukraine as UK Foreign Secretary Shows Support

than 56,000 Ukrainian soldiers and officers had received British training.According to the Chosun Ilbo, the EastWest Institute in the UK welcomes Cameron’s visit to Ukraine and believes that the United Kingdom is a key player in increasing Ukraine’s military capabilities, especially in areas such as cyber warfare and air defense.”Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO also need the support of the United Kingdom. This visit is an important signal to Russia,” Cameron said. “Britain will be Ukraine’s steadfast partner and ally.” U.S. Senate passes interim budget to avoid government shutdown, still no new military aid to Ukraine and IsraelThe Voice of Hope reported on November 16 that the U.S. Senate voted to pass an interim budget to avoid the government shutdown. The bill passed by a vote of 68 to 31.Under the bill, federal government funding will be extended until December 3. However, the interim budget still does not include new funds for military aid to Ukraine and Israel, which has been a subject of controversy and debate.The U.S. Senate majority leader said, “There should be a clear distinction between providing assistance to Ukraine to defend its territory against Russian aggression and providing military aid to Israel to ensure its security. These are two separate issues that require separate discussions and decisions.”The United States is one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters in its ongoing conflict with Russia, but there is still no bipartisan consensus on how to best provide assistance to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Similarly, there has been ongoing debate over the level and method of military aid to Israel, especially amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.The passage of the interim budget provides a temporary solution to avoid a government shutdown, but the issue of providing military aid to Ukraine and Israel is likely to remain a key point of discussion and contention in the coming weeks.Another news outlet also reported that the United States has been considering multiple strategies for providing military assistance to Ukraine, including direct military aid, arms sales, and other forms of support. The issue is likely to be revisited by Congress in the near future as the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate and Russia’s aggressive actions remain a major international concern.

