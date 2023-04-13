The Minister of Justice, Charles Nordio, has ordered inspections of an inspection nature in recent days regarding the replacement of the pre-trial detention measure in prison with house arrest with electronic bracelet against the Russian businessman Artem Uss, escaped on March 22, the day after the Milanese Court of Appeal had given the go-ahead for the extradition requested by the USA. “When he was arrested Matthew Messina Money it was a state victory for which the government took part of the credit. On the Artem Uss case, on the other hand, the government says it has no responsibility. Nordio and Piantedosi answer the question from +Europe and clarify how the escape of the Russian spy could have taken place despite the international mandate”, writes the secretary of Più Europa on twitter Riccardo Magi. “South Case Artem Uss the government’s silence was disturbing, now it is intolerable. Today the father thanks Putin and his foreign friends for the Milanese escape. The Democratic Party will file a question. Explain what happened. Italy’s international credibility is at stake”, the deputy announced yesterday via twitter Pepe Provenzanoforeign affairs manager of the Pd.

Read Also Artem Uss, the Russian entrepreneur who escaped from house arrest in Milan, is in Russia: “Italian judges ready to bow to the US”

An investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office is underway into the escape. Based on the reconstruction carried out with the material of cameras, printouts and witnesses interviewed, it emerged that the 40-year-old would have managed to leave Italy in a few hours by car, changing several cars and with fake documents, across the Trieste border. It is therefore entered Slovenia and went all the way to Serbia and from there back to Russia, perhaps by flight. He would have been helped by an operational group made up of less than ten people, apparently 6 or 7 and from Eastern Europe, some already identified and investigated (four or five in total) and others to be identified. The prosecutor is also investigating a “second level”, probably men of the Russian secret services who would have planned that “surgical” blitz. The electronic bracelet, which was not found, had raised the alarm but, when the police arrived that afternoon, Uss had already got into a car and disappeared into thin air and the bracelet did not have a GPS system.